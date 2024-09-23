Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024

CSG Systems International to Hold Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call on November 6

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

CSG ® (NASDAQ: CSGS) invites you to participate in a conference call on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company's third quarter earnings results. The conference call will feature CSG president and chief executive officer Brian Shepherd and CSG chief financial officer Hai Tran.

To reach the conference, call 1-888-412-4131 and use the passcode 2327393.

Click here to join a webcast of CSG’s earnings call in live or archived format.

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from our fiercely committed and forward-thinking CSGers around the world.

Want to be future-ready and a change-maker like the global brands that trust CSG? Visit csgi.com to learn more.

Copyright © 2024 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates (“CSG”). All rights reserved. CSG® is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926197842/en/

CONTACT: John Rea

VP, Head of Investor Relations, Treasury, Insurance and ESG Reporting

+1 (210) 687-4409

john.rea@csgi.comDavis Barker

Sr. Manager, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

+1 (303) 884-4506

davis.barker@csgi.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA COLORADO

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY PAYMENTS

SOURCE: CSG

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/26/2024 08:30 AM/DISC: 09/26/2024 08:32 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926197842/en

