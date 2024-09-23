Culture Biosciences Appoints Chris Williams as Chief Executive Officer

South San Francisco, CA, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Culture Biosciences, a leader in cloud-connect bioprocess development technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Williams as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 7, 2024. Chris joins Culture Biosciences from Cytek Biosciences, where he served as Chief Operating Officer.

Chris Williams brings over 20 years of experience in the biotechnology and life sciences sectors, with deep expertise in scaling bioprocessing technologies and driving operational excellence. Under his leadership, Cytek saw significant advancements, positioning the company as a leader in flow cytometry.

Prior to Cytek, Chris held key leadership roles in bioprocessing and engineering at Thermo Fisher Scientific and Bayer, where he spearheaded initiatives to enhance upstream and downstream processing technologies. His leadership in biomanufacturing and process development is a great complement to Culture Biosciences’ mission to revolutionize the bioprocessing industry through innovative, cloud-based solutions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris Williams to Culture Biosciences,” said Will Patrick, Co-Founder and Board Director. “Chris’s proven track record in commercializing equipment and his deep understanding of bioprocessing will be instrumental as we launch best-in-class solutions to our customers and partners.”

In his new role as CEO, Chris will focus on accelerating the company’s growth, expanding its portfolio of bioprocessing solutions, and further enhancing its cloud-based platform to meet the evolving needs of the biotech industry.