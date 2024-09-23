BREA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Curtiss-Wright’s Nuclear Division and Westinghouse Electric Company announced today that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support AP1000 ® and AP300™ projects in Canada. The MoU leverages Curtiss-Wright’s comprehensive and diverse portfolio of advanced nuclear power equipment, technology, and services to complement Westinghouse’s resources in new build opportunities.

“Building on our heritage as a global supplier of nuclear reactor technologies, we are pleased to announce this relationship with Westinghouse as they continue to advance their AP1000 and AP300 reactor technologies in Canada and around the world,” said Kurt Mitchell, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Curtiss-Wright’s Nuclear Division. “This MoU underscores Curtiss-Wright’s commitment to helping to de-carbonize the existing energy infrastructure through the creation of clean, reliable, and affordable energy, while delivering innovative, safety-critical solutions to our customers.”

For more information about Curtiss-Wright’s nuclear reactor technologies supporting advanced nuclear reactors, please visit the Company’s Nuclear division at www.cwnuclear.com and EMS division at www.cw-ems.com.

About Westinghouse Electric Company

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear and other clean power technologies and services globally. Westinghouse supplied the world’s first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company’s technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a global integrated business that provides highly engineered products, solutions and services mainly to Aerospace & Defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding Commercial Power, Process and Industrial markets. We leverage a workforce of approximately 8,600 highly skilled employees who develop, design and build what we believe are the best engineered solutions to the markets we serve. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing innovative solutions through trusted customer relationships. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.