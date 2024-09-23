Custom Portfolio Group to Join Transform Wealth

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Focus Financial Partners Inc., a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management and related financial services firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Custom Portfolio Group LLC (“CPG”) will formally join Focus partner firm Transform Wealth LLC (“Transform”). Both CPG and Transform are headquartered in the Denver area. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

Founded in 2011, CPG is an independent investment management and wealth planning firm that offers tailored, innovative solutions to individuals, families, non-profit organizations, and businesses. CPG specializes in providing wealth planning, retirement advice, and strategic investing expertise.

Through this transaction, CPG will gain access to Transform’s financial planning and investment advisory capabilities. By adding an experienced team led by David Twibell, President and CEO of CPG, Transform will gain the ability to expand its strong footprint in Colorado.

“Providing exceptional service to our clients has always been a fundamental principle for us. When we connected with Transform, it was evident that our values were in sync,” said David Twibell. “We are eager to collaborate with their larger, skilled team to enhance our client service offerings as we move into the next stage of our growth.”

“For more than a decade, CPG has been leveraging its extensive planning and asset allocation capabilities to equip clients with the tools they need to achieve their objectives,” said Nathan Kubik, CEO of Transform. “We are excited to welcome CPG’s talented team to our firm and look forward to providing resources to support their clients’ evolving needs and helping them achieve their goals at every stage of their unique journeys.”

“This exciting deal joins two established, like-minded investment and wealth planning firms based in the Denver area and is a great example of our team cultivating a meaningful relationship over a period of several years,” said Travis Danysh, Chief Corporate Development Officer at Focus. “After getting to know David and his team, we are confident in their ability to seamlessly work with Transform to deliver an excellent client experience with access to a deeper array of tools and capabilities.”

Turkey Hill Management, LLC served as advisor to CPG in this transaction.

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus is a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management and related financial services firms. Focus provides access to best practices, greater resources, and continuity planning for its affiliated advisory firms, which serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive financial services. Focus firms and their clients benefit from the solutions, synergies, scale, economics, and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

