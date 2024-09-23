Sections
Local News

Daily News’ revamped website to go live Monday

Moscow-Pullman Daily News

A revamped website for the Moscow-Pullman Daily News is scheduled to debut Monday morning.

The website will have the same address it has now: dnews.com. But the site will feature a new look and new functions, including a virtual assistant that will help readers glean information from past stories with the help of artificial intelligence.

The revamped website has a new system for subscribers to log, which will use their email address. An email with instructions for logging in will be sent to subscribers Sunday evening.

Anyone having difficulties logging in is asked to call the Daily News’ circulation department at (208) 746-8742 after 8 a.m. Monday.

Those who read the newspaper’s e-editions (the online print replica) or use its app will log in with the same username and password they’ve been using.

The Lewiston Tribune’s will also have a revamped website at lmtribune.com that is scheduled to go live Monday.

