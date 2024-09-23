PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nationally recognized law firm Berger Montague PC informs investors that a lawsuit was filed against NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (“NANO” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NNE) on behalf of purchasers of NANO securities between May 8, 2024 and July 18, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors that suffered losses from NANO (NASDAQ: NNE) investments can follow the link below for more information regarding the lawsuit:

CLICK HERE to learn more about the lawsuit.

Investors who purchased or acquired NANO securities during the Class Period may, no later than October 8, 2024, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

According to the lawsuit, NANO and its senior executives misled investors about its financial and business prospects, failing to disclose that: (i) NANO’s purported progress toward regulatory approval for the design of its planned micro reactors and fuel fabrication plant was nonexistent; (ii) NANO’s timelines for commercialization were unreasonably optimistic; and (iii) these issues were likely to have a negative impact on NANO’s projected revenues and growth.

On July 19, 2024, investors learned the truth about the Company when Hunterbrook Media published a report entitled “Fission Impossible: Nano Nuclear Has No Revenue, No Products, ‘Laughable’ Timelines, Part-Time Executives, and a $600 Million Market Cap.” When the market absorbed this report, the price of NANO’s shares declined $3.33 per share, or 17%, on July 22, 2024.