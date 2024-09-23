Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024

Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Deutsche Bank Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference ("dbVIC") held September 24th and 25th are now available for online viewing.

Virtual Investor Conferences, Associated Press

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Deutsche Bank Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference (“dbVIC”) held September 24th and 25th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3ZHifQf

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days.

September 24th

PresentationTicker(s)
First Pacific Company Ltd.OTC: FPAFY | HKEX: 142
Lotus Technology Inc.Nasdaq: LOT
HUTCHMED (China) LimitedNasdaq/AIM: HCM | HKEX: 13
iHuman Inc.NYSE: IH
Marks & Spencer Group PlcOTCQX: MAKSY | LSE: MKS
SSE PlcOTC: SSEZY | LSE: SSE
BDO Unibank, Inc.OTC: BDOUY | Philippine Stock Exchange: BDO
AstraZeneca PlcNasdaq: AZN | LSE: AZN

September 25th

PresentationTicker(s)
Yiren Digital Ltd.NYSE: YRD
Royal KPN N.V.OTC: KKPNY | Euronext Amsterdam: KPN
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd.Nasdaq: VIOT
Carrefour SAOTC: CRRFY | Euronext Paris: CA
EDP Energies de Portugal SAOTC: EDPFY | LIS: EDP
Repsol SAOTCQX: REPYY | MSE: REP
Belite Bio Inc.Nasdaq: BLTE
DSM-Firmenich AGOTCQX: DSFIY | Euronext Amsterdam: DSFIR
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit  www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:  OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428,  media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact: John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221 johnv@otcmarkets.com

