Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024

Dexcom Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call for October 24, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2024 financial results after market close on Thursday, October 24, 2024. Management will hold a conference call to review the company's third quarter 2024 performance starting at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast. The link to the webcast will be available on the Dexcom investor relations website at investors.dexcom.com and will be archived there for future reference.

To listen to the conference call, please dial (877) 344-3040 (US/Canada) or (646) 475-1647 (International) and use the confirmation ID "9430114" approximately five minutes prior to the start time.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take control of health through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California, and with operations across Europe and select parts of Asia/Oceania, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

Category: IR

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926232570/en/

CONTACT: DexCom, Inc.:

Sean Christensen

Vice President – Finance and Investor Relations

investor-relations@dexcom.com

(858) 200-0200

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEDICAL DEVICES HEALTH DIABETES GENERAL HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL BIOTECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: DexCom, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/26/2024 08:30 AM/DISC: 09/26/2024 08:32 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926232570/en

