Dickey’s Barbecue Offers Free Pecan Pie with Holiday Pre-Orders

Dallas, TX, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is helping their guests get ahead of the holidays with a FREE Pecan Pie!

Starting on October 1st and running through October 31st, any guest that pre-orders the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Complete Feast will receive one of the Texas-style barbecue brand’s holiday pecan pies for free!

The Complete Feast includes the guests’ choice of a delicious Cajun Turkey, Smoked Turkey, Spiral Cut Ham, or Prime Rib accompanied by their famous Baked Potato Casserole, Green Beans, Cornbread Dressing, gravy and a dozen buttery rolls. This mouthwatering feast will serve 10 to 12 of your hungry holiday guests. Make sure you take advantage of the sweet deal by completing your pre-order either online, in your local Dickey’s franchise store, or through the Dickey’s App.

“We understand the holidays are a busy and expensive time of year for our guests,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Therefore, we’re happy to offer a free treat along with our Complete Feast to help alleviate the seasonal stress a bit.”

Dickey’s also offers a variety of smaller and/or larger meal options during the holiday season. Including their popular Holiday Big Yellow Box and many al a carte items. You can view their entire holiday menu by visiting www.dickeys.com.

“At Dickey’s we love being your one-stop shop for everything you need to impress your family and friends during the holidays,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO, Dickey’s Capital Group. “So let us do the cooking this year and come get a free pecan pie with your Complete Feast.”

Always been a fan of Dickey’s Barbecue? Learn more about franchising with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit by visiting franchise.dickeys.com. To find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location, visit dickeys.com/locations.