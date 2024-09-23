NORWELL, Mass., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIH Holding US, Inc. ("DIH")(NASDAQ:DHAI), a global provider of advanced robotic devices used in rehabilitation, which incorporate visual stimulation in an interactive manner to enable clinical research and intensive functional rehabilitation and training in patients with walking impairments, reduced balance and/or impaired arm and hand functions, today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (“SAB”). The newly formed SAB will advise DIH on technical and scientific pursuits, offer insights into the latest trends in the scientific and clinical communities, provide feedback on product development, and advise DIH on research plans and projects. With their expertise, DIH will continue driving its mission of improving patients' lives through advanced rehabilitation solutions.
The DIH SAB is composed of leading scientists and clinicians with expertise across a variety of technical and clinical disciplines relevant to DIH’s advanced rehabilitation solutions, the clinical environments they are used in, and the geographic regions in which the products are sold. At its inauguration, the SAB included the following members:
“We are pleased to announce the formation and launch of the DIH Scientific Advisory Board and are honored to be collaborating with these clinical experts and scientists, each of whom are highly distinguished in the rehabilitative technology and medical fields,” said Dr. Patrick Bruno, Chief Market Officer at DIH. “The invaluable discussions and contributions of each member during the inaugural meeting of our SAB, which took place on Monday, September 23rd in Switzerland, has already highlighted that the outstanding expertise and collective knowledge of our SAB will be a vital resource in the continuous development of our advanced rehabilitation solutions. We are looking forward to the guidance of our SAB as DIH moves forward in transforming the standard of care for rehabilitative medicine.”
