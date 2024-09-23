Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

District 6 candidate says poll violates Idaho law

Kathy Dawes condemns ‘smear poll,’ Brandon Mitchell campaign says candidate did not authorize it

Anthony Kuipers
Kathy Dawes, Democratic candidate for the Idaho House in District 6, has reported a recent poll to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office because she believes it is a violation of the Sunshine Law.

In a news release, Dawes warned the public Tuesday about a “smear poll” that surveyed voters through phone and text. The poll is from JMC Analytics and Polling, which is based in Louisiana, according to its website.

The poll mainly asks leading questions related to Dawes such as, “If you knew that Kathy Dawes sides with radical special interests who support dangerous open border policies and raising taxes on Idahoans, would that make you more or less likely to vote for her?”

Dawes stated in her news release that she has never supported “open border policies.” The candidate also says she supports lowering taxes on Idaho families.

Dawes stated in the news release that she is “incredibly disturbed” by the tactics JMC Analytics and Polling is using. The poll does not state which organization or individual is funding it, which she says is a violation of the Idaho Sunshine Act.

“This smear poll, along with three previous postcard mailings to District 6 were likely funded by out-of-state special interest groups and this poll violates Idaho Sunshine Law,” her news release stated.

According to the law, a persuasive poll concerning a candidate must identify the person or entity paying for the poll.

Dan Schoenberg, campaign manager for Dawes’ Republican opponent, Rep. Brandon Mitchell, told the Daily News that Mitchell did not authorize the poll, nor was he aware of the poll before it was sent out.

Schoenberg added that it would be illegal for Mitchell to ask a political action committee to conduct such a poll. A post on Mitchell’s Facebook page states that PACS “cannot coordinate with candidates regarding mailings, surveys, or radio ads whether in support of a candidate or against opponents.”

Schoenberg said Mitchell was the target of a similar poll in 2022 that was not authorized by his opponent.

Mitchell’s Facebook page states that he is “committed to running a clean campaign based on what I stand for, and I believe my opponent shares this commitment.”

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

