DocGo Appoints Eiwe Lingefors as New Chief Information Officer

DocGo Inc. (Nasdaq: DCGO) (“DocGo” or the “Company”), a leading provider of technology-driven healthcare solutions, is proud to announce Eiwe Lingefors as Chief Information Officer (CIO). Lingefors most recently served as the company’s Chief Information Security Officer, and will continue in this role as well. In his new role as CIO, Lingefors will lead both DocGo’s information security and digital innovation strategy in an evolving cybersecurity landscape.

“Eiwe has been a vital part of our team, and his deep expertise in the security landscape has been instrumental in DocGo’s operations,” said Lee Bienstock, CEO of DocGo. “He has done an excellent job strengthening DocGo’s existing cybersecurity practices, and I am confident his leadership will continue to propel our mission forward. This investment in our team is critical to the proactive healthcare revolution, where security and progress go hand in hand to enhance health outcomes.”

Strong information security and robust patient data protection are crucial to the operation of the company’s proprietary technology. Together, security and innovation will serve as the foundation that allows DocGo to reimagine the way healthcare is delivered.

“I joined DocGo with a commitment to building secure foundations that protect our systems and data, and empower our teams to innovate safely,” said Eiwe Lingefors. “I am proud to continue this important work as CIO, and I am dedicated to ensuring that our patients have both high-quality services and securely guarded information.”

Lingefors joined DocGo in 2024 after serving as Head of Information Security at Capsule Pharmacy, in addition to over twenty years of experience in cybersecurity, risk management, and information security governance. As CIO, he will continue to leverage technology to advance DocGo’s mission of enhancing patient outcomes in tandem with continually elevating the Company’s data protection standards.

About DocGo

DocGo is leading the proactive healthcare revolution with an innovative care delivery platform that includes mobile health services, remote patient monitoring and ambulance services. DocGo is helping to reshape the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly accessible care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo’s proprietary technology and relationships with dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient’s home or workplace. Together with DocGo’s integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

