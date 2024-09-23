Dominium Announces $1.6 Million in Scholarship Awards for 2024

MINNEAPOLIS , Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominium, a leading affordable housing owner, developer, and manager, proudly reveals the recipients of the 2024 Opportunity’s Front Door Scholarship Program. This initiative reaffirms Dominium’s unwavering commitment to empowering individuals through education and bridging the gap between potential and opportunity.

The Opportunity’s Front Door Scholarship Program is dedicated to providing vital financial assistance to Dominium residents, employees, and their dependents, with the goal to facilitate access to higher education.

In 2024, Dominium granted a total of 335 scholarships, amounting to over $1.6 million. These scholarships are awarded to individuals enrolled in two-year or four-year colleges, vocational schools, or certificate programs. Designed to support a diverse array of scholars including first-generation students, nontraditional students, and single parents, the Opportunity’s Front Door Program exemplifies Dominium’s commitment to forging pathways for individuals to unlock their potential through education.

This extensive program stands as a resounding testament to Dominium’s enduring dedication to fostering growth, empowering communities, and creating opportunities for success. Through these scholarships, Dominium is making a substantial investment in personal and professional growth, reinforcing its commitment to educational development.