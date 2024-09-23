Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024

Dominium Announces $1.6 Million in Scholarship Awards for 2024

MINNEAPOLIS , Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominium, a leading affordable housing owner, developer, and manager, proudly reveals the recipients of the 2024 Opportunity’s Front Door Scholarship Program. This initiative reaffirms Dominium’s unwavering commitment to empowering individuals through education and bridging the gap between potential and opportunity.

Dominium, Associated Press

The Opportunity's Front Door Scholarship Program is dedicated to providing vital financial assistance to Dominium residents, employees, and their dependents, with the goal to facilitate access to higher education.

The Opportunity’s Front Door Scholarship Program is dedicated to providing vital financial assistance to Dominium residents, employees, and their dependents, with the goal to facilitate access to higher education.

In 2024, Dominium granted a total of 335 scholarships, amounting to over $1.6 million. These scholarships are awarded to individuals enrolled in two-year or four-year colleges, vocational schools, or certificate programs. Designed to support a diverse array of scholars including first-generation students, nontraditional students, and single parents, the Opportunity’s Front Door Program exemplifies Dominium’s commitment to forging pathways for individuals to unlock their potential through education.

This extensive program stands as a resounding testament to Dominium’s enduring dedication to fostering growth, empowering communities, and creating opportunities for success. Through these scholarships, Dominium is making a substantial investment in personal and professional growth, reinforcing its commitment to educational development.

For more information about Dominium and Opportunity’s Front Door Scholarship Program, please visit:  https://www.dominiumapartments.com/scholarship.html.

About Dominium Founded in 1972, Dominium is a leading national owner, developer, and manager of affordable apartment communities with offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Phoenix, and Minneapolis. Owning and managing over 38,000 homes at over 230 sites in about half of all U.S. states, Dominium is known for creative solutions to unique and challenging development projects, and property management expertise. Dominium was named a Best Managed Company by Deloitte in 2020. For more information, visit www.dominiumapartments.com.

Media Contact Miles Plueger For Dominium (952)851-7239 mplueger@tunheim.com

