eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, announced its successful collaboration with HealthEfficient to complete Hyndman Area Health Center's (HAHC) UDS+ (UDS Patient Level Submission) submissions to the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). eClinicalWorks is one of the first EHRs to help complete UDS+ submissions. The UDS+ modernization initiative requires Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) to submit the UDS data through FHIR® (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources).

eClinicalWorks is an HRSA– approved EHR vendor for UDS+ submissions and is actively working with FQHCs nationwide, like Hyndman Area Health Center, to complete submissions. UDS+ helps community health centers better track, analyze, and report quality care metrics, which helps improve practice efficiency and aid in data-driven decisions.

eClinicalWorks worked closely with HealthEfficient to facilitate a successful UDS+ submission for HACHC. HealthEfficient is a not-for-profit, mission-driven organization that offers advanced support to community health centers and other “safety net” providers nationwide. The organization specializes in clinical quality improvement, revenue cycle management, health information technology, and data analytics, and is one of the largest associations of its kind. Hyndman Area Health Center offers comprehensive healthcare services, including family medicine, dental, behavioral health, women’s health, chronic care management, and more.

“Collaborating with eClinicalWorks and HealthEfficient on our UDS+ submissions to HRSA marks the next monumental step in our longstanding and important partnership,” said Dr. Brian Stratta, CEO at Hyndman Area Health Center. “As we transition into and navigate this new phase of UDS+ submissions, it’s key to have these strong partnerships. The UDS initiative helps our practices better analyze, track, and report on quality care metrics, which in turn helps us provide essential care to our patients.”

“At HealthEfficient, we understand the many challenges health centers face with data analytics and reporting, particularly as compliance requirements evolve and modernize. Partnering with eClinicalWorks and HACHC to complete the UDS+ submissions is an important milestone that demonstrates our commitment to helping our members and clients use innovative reporting methods while improving the quality of care they provide,” said Alan Mitchell, executive director of HealthEfficient. “We greatly appreciate the way eClinicalWorks prioritizes community health centers and works with us to enable to use of such advanced Health Information Technology."

“eClinicalWorks is committed to ensuring the success of our FQHC clinics,” said Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. “FQHCs provide essential care to the underserved communities, and this fully aligns with our core values. eClinicalWorks' UDS+ is an integrated solution, including Clinical Quality Worksheets, Clinical Rules Engine, To-Do functionality, and analytics features that will help close the gaps in care and significantly ease the clinical documentation time for the healthcare providers.”

About Hyndman Area Health Center

Hyndman Area Health Center (HAHC) is an FQHC offering comprehensive healthcare services, including family medicine, dental health, behavioral health, women’s health, chronic care management, and more. Their mission is to promote health and wellness by providing patient centered care. HAHC, Inc., also aims to provide a safety net for people facing financial, social, cultural, and language barriers in obtaining health care by continuing to improve services and facilities and growing a financially sound and progressive community health center. They operate at five locations in Pennsylvania – Hyndman, Bedford, Richland, Johnstown, and Everett. For more information, visit https://hyndmanhealth.org.

About HealthEfficient

HealthEfficient is a not-for-profit, mission-driven organization that exists to support community health centers and other safety-net providers in improving clinical and operational performance most often through the effective use of Health Information Technology and data analytics. HealthEfficient turns data into actionable information and provides guidance to help members adopt proven, evidence-based approaches to performance improvement. In partnership with the District of Columbia Primary Care Association, Mid-Atlantic Association of Community Health Centers, and the Pacific Islands Primary Care Association, HealthEfficient operates a HRSA-funded Health Center Controlled Network. For more information, please visit www.healthefficient.org, visit HealthEfficient’s LinkedIn profile, or email info@healthefficient.org.