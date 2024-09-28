EDITED™ Named 2024 Sample Vendor in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Category

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

EDITED ™, the leading global retail intelligence platform, is thrilled to announce it has been listed as a Sample Vendor for Competitor and Market Intelligence Solutions in the 2024 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ report.

Gartner names EDITED a Sample Vendor in the retail technology category. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Gartner defines Competitor and Market Intelligence as: “AI-enabled competitor and market intelligence (CMI) solutions track demand signals to provide granular product sales performance. CMI solutions deliver competitive advantage for retailers as they enable real-time, granular insights into their competitors’ digital product, pricing and assortment strategies.”

“We are honored to be named a 2024 Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Retail Technologies report. We believe this recognition reinforces our commitment to empowering retailers to make data-backed decisions with connected, AI-fueled insights,” said Shellie Vornhagen, CMO at EDITED.

EDITED’s Retail Intelligence Platform uniquely combines competitive and market intelligence with a business’s performance and customer data, providing a clear, contextualized view to enhance profitability and customer satisfaction across the entire product lifecycle.

About EDITED:

EDITED is the world’s leading AI-powered retail intelligence platform that empowers brands and retailers with real-time insights and actionable recommendations around assortment, pricing, inventory, and site merchandising. We help retailers drive better business outcomes by providing a holistic view that is market-informed, profit-aware, and customer-centric. The world’s most successful brands and retailers use EDITED’s platform to get closer to their best customers and future-proof their business.