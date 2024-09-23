Electra Commercial Team to Attend LME Week

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM; TSX-V: ELBM) (“ Electra ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce its commercial team, led by Vice President Michael Insulan, will be actively participating in the London Metal Exchange (LME) Week held from September 30 th to October 4 th, 2024.

LME Week unites professionals from across the entire metals supply chain to explore current market trends, anticipate the year ahead, and connect with industry peers. Electra’s representatives will be focused on meeting with battery supply chain partners, advancing conversations on long-term relationships, and discussing Electra’s critical role in the North American EV materials supply chain.

Electra Vice President, Commercial, Michael Insulan, commented, “This event is important to our commercial strategy, and provides a timely opportunity to update our partners both up- and down-stream on the many milestones we’ve reached in recent months. Most recently, the achievement of technical grade lithium carbonate will be of interest to partners seeking high-quality, North American-made materials, as well as the formation of Aki Battery Recycling as an Indigenous-led, North American opportunity for closed-loop battery materials recycling in partnership with Electra.

“As the EV industry expands within North America, our refinery is positioned to be the first-of-its-kind,” Insulan continued. “It will be the first to produce cobalt sulfate in North America and will provide recycling as a service to the many gigafactories coming to Ontario and beyond.”

Electra’s near-term priority is recommissioning and expanding its Ontario cobalt refinery, while its longer-term vision includes extending its efforts to onshore additional critical mineral refining processes, such as a closed loop for recycled battery materials, a second cobalt sulfate facility in Bécancour, Quebec, and a strategically located North American nickel sulfate refinery to supply battery grade nickel to the North American and global electric vehicle battery market.

Electra is a processor of low-carbon, ethically-sourced battery materials. Currently focused on developing North America’s only cobalt sulfate refinery, Electra is executing a phased strategy to onshore the electric vehicle supply chain and provide a North American solution for EV battery materials refining. In addition to building North America’s only cobalt sulfate refinery, its strategy includes integrating black mass recycling, potential cobalt sulfate processing in Bécancour, Quebec, and exploring nickel sulfate production potential within North America. For more information, please visit www.ElectraBMC.com.

