Element U.S. Space & Defense, a trusted government partner with over six decades of expertise in space and defense testing, celebrated the launch of its state-of-the-art Extended Floating Shock Platform (EFSP) barge on Wednesday, September 18 at its Rustburg, VA facility. This $3 million investment advances Element’s ability to conduct high-impact shock testing to confirm the durability and reliability of essential equipment used by the U.S. Navy—ultimately protecting sailors at sea.

The Element U.S. Space & Defense team in Rustburg, VA proudly stands next to the $3M barge that will help them to continue supporting the U.S. Navy in protecting our sailors at sea. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new barge simulates real-world naval conditions, subjecting vital shipboard systems to extreme shocks from explosions and rough waters. These tests verify that equipment meets the Navy’s stringent shock-resistance standards, enhancing the operational readiness of ships and the safety of personnel. Manufacturers can now validate their products in an authentic maritime environment to guarantee peak performance under the most demanding conditions. Equipment that successfully passes Element U.S. Space & Defense’s EFSP barge testing earns Navy certification for meeting the highest standards for mission-critical use.

“We're taking crucial steps to safeguard our sailors by ensuring that shipboard systems perform reliably under the harshest conditions,” said Jeffrey Simmons, General Manager of Element U.S. Space & Defense’s Rustburg facility, during the launch event. “This investment significantly boosts our ability to validate and protect the equipment that the Navy depends on.”

The celebration—which featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by an exclusive tour showcasing the barge’s advanced capabilities—also included remarks from Calvin Milam, Element U.S. Space & Defense’s Engineering Manager, who highlighted the importance of innovation in military readiness. Matt Cline, a member of the Campbell County Board of Supervisors, also attended the event, recognizing the company’s valuable contributions to national defense and the local economy.

Britton Kreitz, Senior Vice President of Operations at Element U.S. Space & Defense, highlighted the strategic significance of the new barge for both the U.S. Navy and the company’s mission. “This investment is about more than expanding our capabilities—it’s about directly addressing the evolving needs of the Navy and the Department of Defense. By pushing the limits of shock testing, we can confirm that the equipment our sailors rely on is ready for anything. This barge solidifies our role as a key partner in safeguarding national security.”

With the introduction of this cutting-edge platform, the Rustburg facility now sets the industry standard for heavyweight shock testing, confirming that the Navy’s vital parts and systems remain battle-ready. For more information about Element U.S. Space & Defense and its advanced testing capabilities, please visit www.elementdefense.com.

About Element U.S. Space & Defense:Element U.S. Space & Defense (formerly NTS Technical Systems) stands at the forefront of testing innovation, as a trusted government testing partner to NASA, the U.S. Department of Defense, government agencies and prominent industry leaders across the space and defense sectors. Today, Element U.S. Space & Defense brings more than 60 years of experience and expertise in navigating the most complex projects and programs in the world. From centrifuge testing for the latest Mars rover, vibration testing for the Space Launch System, or environmental simulations for next-generation missiles, Element U.S. Space & Defense is the pioneering partner for highly custom, end-to-end testing design and implementation. For additional information about Element U.S. Space & Defense, visit www.elementdefense.com or call (800) 270-2516.