GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) (“Emergent”) today announced that two contract options have been secured to procure additional treatment courses of TEMBEXA® (brincidofovir) to sustain the U.S. government’s national preparedness posture against human smallpox. TEMBEXA® is indicated for the treatment of human smallpox disease in adult and pediatric patients, including neonates. The order is valued at $67.4 million and executes procurement options CLIN0004A and CLIN0005A under Emergent’s existing 10-year contract.

“This announcement highlights the strength of the longstanding partnership between Emergent and the U.S. government to meet the country’s preparedness needs,” said Paul Williams, senior vice president, products business, Emergent. We look forward to continuing to deliver TEMBEXA® to support smallpox preparedness.”

The existing contract includes optional procurement CLINs that can be exercised throughout the 10-year contract period of performance with a maximum potential value of $568 million. The exercise of CLIN0004A and CLIN0005A commits funding through 2027 and will help ensure continued supply of TEMBEXA® to address the threat of smallpox.

This project has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) under contract number 75A50122C00047.

About TEMBEXA® TEMBEXA® is an oral antiviral approved by the FDA in June 2021 for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus in adult and pediatric patients, including neonates. TEMBEXA® is formulated as 100 mg tablets and 10 mg/mL oral suspension dosed once weekly for two weeks. The oral suspension formulation is particularly important for patients who have difficulty swallowing due to age or medical status.

Important Information about TEMBEXA® (brincidofovir) TEMBEXA® is an orthopoxvirus nucleotide analog DNA polymerase inhibitor and is indicated for the treatment of human smallpox disease in adult and pediatric patients, including neonates.

Limitations of Use: TEMBEXA® is not indicated for the treatment of diseases other than human smallpox disease. The effectiveness of TEMBEXA® for the treatment of smallpox disease has not been determined in humans because adequate and well-controlled field trials have not been feasible and inducing smallpox disease in humans to study the drug’s efficacy is not ethical. TEMBEXA® efficacy may be reduced in immunocompromised patients based on studies in immune deficient animals.

TEMBEXA® has a BOXED WARNING for increased risk for mortality when used for longer duration. An increased incidence of mortality was seen in TEMBEXA®-treated subjects compared to placebo-treated subjects in a 24-week clinical trial when TEMBEXA® was evaluated in another disease.

The Warnings and Precautions for TEMBEXA® include: