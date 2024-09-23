Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024

EnerSys Announces Date and Webcast Information for Its Tech Talk Focused on Its Lithium-Ion Cell Gigafactory

READING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

READING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications will host a “Technology Talk” webcast on Monday, September 30, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. ET to provide more details about its lithium-ion battery cell gigafactory development plans and lithium-ion battery technology roadmap. A live video webcast and archived replay will be available at https://enersys-tech-talk-lithium-cell-factory-update-2024.open-exchange.net/.

The webcast and archived replay for this event will also be available on the Events and Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of the EnerSys website at https://investor.enersys.com/events-presentations.

About EnerSys

EnerSys is the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, and designs, manufactures and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. The company goes to market through four lines of business: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty and New Ventures. Energy Systems, which combine power conversion, power distribution, energy storage, and enclosures, are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and numerous applications requiring stored energy solutions. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. Specialty batteries are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, premium automotive, medical and security systems applications. New Ventures provides energy storage and management systems for various applications including demand charge reduction, utility back-up power, and dynamic fast charging for electric vehicles. EnerSys also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world. More information regarding EnerSys can be found at www.enersys.com.

Sustainability

Sustainability at EnerSys is about more than just the benefits and impacts of our products. Our commitment to sustainability encompasses many important environmental, social and governance issues. Sustainability is a fundamental part of how we manage our own operations. Minimizing our environmental footprint is a priority. Sustainability is our commitment to our employees, our customers and the communities we serve. Our products facilitate positive environmental, social and economic impacts around the world. To learn more visit: www.enersys.com/en/about-us/sustainability.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926620831/en/

CONTACT: Lisa Hartman

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

EnerSys

610-236-4040

E-mail: investorrelations@enersys.com

KEYWORD: PENNSYLVANIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EV/ELECTRIC VEHICLES HARDWARE SUSTAINABILITY BATTERIES ALTERNATIVE ENERGY ENERGY TECHNOLOGY AUTOMOTIVE ENVIRONMENT OTHER MANUFACTURING GREEN TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: EnerSys

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/26/2024 04:15 PM/DISC: 09/26/2024 04:17 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926620831/en

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy