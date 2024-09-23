Nes-Ziona, Israel, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, today announced that the Danish Medicines Agency authorized the initiation of the Phase II stage of the Company’s multi-country Phase I/II trial in moderate and severe knee osteoarthritis. This approval follows the recently announced recommendation by the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) that the Company may move forward to the Phase II stage of the trial.

The Phase I/II multi-center clinical trial is composed of two stages. The first stage is a Phase I safety run-in, open-label dose escalation phase to characterize the safety and tolerability of Allocetra™ injections to the target knee in order to identify the dose and injection regimen for the subsequent Phase II stage. The Phase II stage is a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled stage, which the Company is now initiating following the completion of the safety run-in stage and the safety confirmation by the DSMB, which the Company recently announced. In addition to evaluating safety, the blinded randomized stage is statistically-powered to assess the efficacy of Allocetra™ injections into the knee. The Company expects that the primary measurements will evaluate joint-pain and joint-function in comparison to placebo at three months, six months and 12 months after treatment.

Einat Galamidi, MD, Medical Vice President of Enlivex, commented, “We are pleased with the safety profile of Allocetra™ following three sequential intra-articular knee injections, as demonstrated in the first twelve patients in the Phase I safety run-in stage of this trial, and the approval to progress into the double-blind, randomized, placebo controlled Phase II stage.”

ABOUT KNEE OSTEOARTHRITIS1

Osteoarthritis is by far the most common form of arthritis, affecting more than 32.5 million Americans and more than 300 million individuals worldwide. About half of knees with ACL injuries develop osteoarthritis within 5 to 15 years. 78 million Americans are projected to have osteoarthritis by the year 2040. Symptomatic knee osteoarthritis is particularly prevalent and disabling, with 40% of men and 47% of women developing knee osteoarthritis in their lifetimes. Osteoarthritis accounts for over one million hospitalizations annually in the United States, primarily for total joint replacement. The burden of osteoarthritis is enormous, and the need for treatments that reduce pain and attendant disability for persons with osteoarthritis is critical. There are currently no medications approved by either the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the European Medicines Agency (EMA) that have been demonstrated to arrest, slow or reverse progression of structural damage in the joint.

ABOUT ENLIVEX