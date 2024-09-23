LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

The iconic Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, the Forbes 5-Star hotel, renowned for its luxury accommodations and commitment to environmental sustainability, has partnered with San Francisco-based Epic Cleantec (“Epic”) to implement a groundbreaking onsite water reuse system. This partnership aligns with the hotel's ongoing efforts to conserve water and reduce its environmental footprint. Alagem Capital, a leading real estate development group and owner of the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, played a key role in the initiative.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926075489/en/

Epic Cleantec's innovative water reuse system recycles water from The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, repurposing it for sustainable irrigation across the property’s green spaces. (Photo: Business Wire)

Epic’s OneWater™ system will recycle 438,000 gallons of water annually from the hotel for reuse in landscape irrigation, helping to beautify the hotel's garden-styled restaurant, The Rooftop. This advanced solution not only addresses the region's water scarcity challenges but also sets a new standard for sustainable luxury hospitality.

“As California faces historic drought conditions, it’s important to see visionary partners like Alagem Capital taking bold steps to promote water conservation in the built environment,” said Aaron Tartakovsky, Co-Founder and CEO of Epic Cleantec. “We’re excited to partner with such a well-respected hospitality brand, demonstrating how our water reuse technology can play a key role in elevating sustainability as a visible and impactful feature.”

Voted the #1 Best Hotel in Los Angeles by Travel + Leisure readers, the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills’ implementation of Epic’s OneWater system showcases how hospitality and sustainability can seamlessly coexist.

“As the first luxury hotel in California to implement the OneWater system, the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills is proud to be a pioneering force in sustainable hospitality,” said David Alagem, Vice President of Lifestyle, Branding, and Technology at Alagem Capital. “This initiative not only reaffirms our commitment to environmental stewardship, but also positions us as a leader in sustainable luxury within Beverly Hills and across the Los Angeles region. By setting this new standard, we're inspiring other hotels to follow suit and contribute to a more sustainable future.”

Epic’s OneWater system captures and treats greywater from showers and laundry, purifying it to exceptionally high standards for reuse. Recognized by TIME as one of the Best Inventions of 2022 and Fast Company as a World-Changing Idea in 2023, this technology can reuse up to 95% of a building's water, significantly lowering water and wastewater bills while preserving regional water supplies.

“We are committed to incorporating sustainability technologies that reduce our environmental impact, strengthen community resiliency, and enhance our properties,” said David Alagem. “Epic Cleantec’s technology and industry expertise delivered a seamless experience that improves the property’s sustainability while reducing water consumption and utility costs.”

The collaboration between Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills and Epic Cleantec marks a significant advancement in addressing water scarcity within the luxury hospitality sector. By embracing water reuse, the hotel is setting a new benchmark for sustainable hotel design.

About Epic Cleantec

Epic Cleantec ("Epic") is a water reuse technology firm based in San Francisco, CA with offices in San Diego, Austin, Las Vegas, and Scottsdale. The company deploys onsite water treatment and reuse systems into individual buildings or groups of buildings, converting building wastewater into highly purified recycled water, organic soil amendments, and recovered wastewater heat energy. Born out of initial work with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's "Reinvent the Toilet Challenge," Epic is trusted by leading players in real estate across North America. The company has been featured in The New York Times, CNN, CNBC, Fast Company, Inc. Magazine, NBC Bay Area, and TechCrunch, and has earned accolades such as TIME's Best Inventions of 2022 and 2023 and Fast Company’s 2023 Most Innovative Companies Award. Learn more at epiccleantec.com.

About The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills