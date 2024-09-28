Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWire
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionReal EstateRetail
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024
EPR Properties Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for October 31, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--
AP News, Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2024 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at approximately 4:15 p.m. ET. Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed via the Webcasts page in the Investor Center on the Company’s website located at http://investors.eprkc.com/webcasts. To access the audio only call, click here to register and receive dial-in information and a PIN providing access to the live call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial-in at any time during the call).

You may watch a replay of the webcast by visiting the Webcasts page at http://investors.eprkc.com/webcasts.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.6 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.5 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns. Further information is available at www.eprkc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926918120/en/

CONTACT: EPR Properties

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Brian Moriarty

Senior Vice President – Corporate Communications

brianm@eprkc.com| 816-472-1700

KEYWORD: MISSOURI UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY REIT

SOURCE: EPR Properties

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/26/2024 04:15 PM/DISC: 09/26/2024 04:17 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926918120/en

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax ...
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestSep. 26
Rare Element Resources Receives DOE Operations Approval and Additional Funding Commitment for Rare Earth Demonstration Plant in Wyoming
Local News & NorthwestSep. 26
EnerSys Announces Date and Webcast Information for Its Tech Talk Focused on Its Lithium-Ion Cell Gigafactory
Local News & NorthwestSep. 26
Voya Financial schedules announcement of third-quarter 2024 results
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy