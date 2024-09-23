Escaped inmate sentenced in Latah County

The 34-year-old Idaho inmate who escaped a prison work crew last month on the University of Idaho campus before being captured in Pullman was sentenced Tuesday in Latah County District Court.

Deputy Prosecutor Keith Scholl told the Moscow-Pullman Daily News that Wayland Savage pleaded guilty to escape by a felon. He was sentenced to three years in prison with one year fixed. That will be added to Savage’s original sentence for grand theft crimes in Ada and Canyon counties, which amounted to 10 years in prison with four years fixed. Savage was eligible for parole in 2026.

On Aug. 14, Savage was part of an Idaho Department of Corrections work crew responsible for cleaning the Theophilus Tower on the UI campus.

When it was reported that Savage escaped the work crew, local police and the Whitman County Regional SWAT Team arrived at the Theophilus Tower to search for him but could not locate the inmate.