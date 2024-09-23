Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Itani Trail Bench Dedication Ceremony — 1:30 p.m. Itani Trail, Itani Drive, Pullman. New bench on Pullman’s Itani Trail will be dedicated in the memory of Ken and Nancy Spitzer, south of the crosswalk on Southwest Panorama Drive. mcarloye@completebbs.com.

Open Mic — 6:30-9 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S Main St., Moscow. Check out local talent and take the opportunity to share with Moscow’s appreciative audience. owc-moscow.com.

‘One Sky’ — 7 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Tour of September and October skies followed by fulldome video presentation of seven award-winning shows that sample a portion of the world’s knowledge and legends. physics.wsu.edu/about/planetarium.

Martin King, WSU faculty horn recital — 7:30 p.m. 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. Martin King and two students will perform. bit.ly/wsukinghorns.

Star Party — 9 p.m. Virgil Phillips Farm County Park, U.S. Highway 95, Moscow. The Palouse Astronomical Society will host a free night of sky viewing. Attendees are welcome to bring telescopes or use the ones provided. facebook.com/palouseastro.