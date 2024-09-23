Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Today

Inland North Waste Community Day — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Inland North Waste, 3299 Idaho Highway 8, Solid Waste Processing Facility, Moscow. Enjoy free day of food, games and giveaways. inlandnorthwaste.com/events.

Master Gardeners Program — 10 a.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Whitman County Master Gardeners Mary Brodahl and Mary Jo Morrissey will discuss fall gardening, including cleanup, extending planting season into the winter and garden prep for next year. Light refreshments will be served. whitcolib.org.

U-Pick Pumpkins — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. WSU Eggert Family Organic Farm, Animal Science Rd., Pullman. Come find the perfect pumpkin to carve, and enjoy the harvest festival featuring games, face painting and treats available for purchase.

Disney & Desserts — 2 p.m. Pullman High School, 510 NW Greyhound Way, Pullman. Cost: $5 youth, $10 adults. Enjoy desserts while Pullman High School Orchestra plays Disney music in costumes. Photo booth, character visits and swag will be available.

Moscowberfest — 4-8 p.m. Main St., Moscow. The annual celebration to kick off fall features beer, hard cider, food, live music and more.

Southwick Fall Fest — 4 p.m. Southwick Community Center, 39863 Southwick Road, Kendrick. Cost: $12 adults, $5 children younger than age 10, cash or check only. Southwick Community Center fundraiser with silent auction and live music by The Lukenbills. All funds raised help keep the nonprofit center operating as a local gathering place and support the preservation of Southwick history. southwickcommunitycenter@gmail.com.

Brazilian Jazz Fest — 7:30 p.m. Kimbrough Music Building, 800 NE Campus St., Pullman. Washington State University School of Music’s first multinational Brazilian Jazz Festival on the Palouse will feature internationally acclaimed Brazilian and American jazz artists, Três Mais and Nelson Faria. events.wsu.edu/event/brazilian-jazz-fest.

Big Trouble in Little China — 8:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. Palouse Cult Film Revival presents the classic film featuring a supernatural battle between a sorcerer, trucker and his sidekick beneath Chinatown. kenworthypac.square.site.