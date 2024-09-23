Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Today
Feral Anthem — 6 p.m. One World Cafe 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Spokane singer songwriter Jacob Jones and Moscow-based artist Bill LaVoie will perform at the cafe. owc-moscow.com.
‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. Matt Damon is featured in this suspenseful thriller. kenworthypac.square.site.
Friday
Cake on the Lawn — 3-5 p.m., Light Student Service Building lawn, 1815 Wilson Rd., Pullman. The Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine is celebrating its 125th anniversary with free cake, lawn games, a free movie showing, trivia and more. hospital.vetmed.wsu.edu.
Oktoberfest Tap the Keg — 3:30-7:30 p.m. Dan O’Brien Track and Field Complex, 875 Perimeter Dr., Moscow. Cost: $30. Taste regional beers and food while enjoying live music. uidaho.edu/events/signature-events/homecoming.
Mungo — 6 p.m. One World Cafe 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Boise-based RnB/Soul and Afrobeats artist will perform at the cafe. owc-moscow.com.
‘The Substance’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. This body-horror comedy looks into the life of a fading celebrity who decides to take a peculiar substance that creates a younger, better version of themselves. kenworthypac.square.site.
Serpentine and Vandal Rally — 8 p.m. Starting at the University of Idaho Golf Course, 1215 Nez Perce Dr., Moscow. President C. Scott Green will lead the precession of the Homecoming committee, Sound of Idaho Marching Band, Vandal Spirit Squad and hundreds of students across the Moscow campus ending at the Kibbie Dome. uidaho.edu/events/signature-events/homecoming.
Homecoming Fireworks Show — 9 p.m., P1FCU Kibbie Dome parking lot, 875 Perimeter Dr., Moscow. Watch the fireworks show and celebrate Vandal pride. uidaho.edu/events/signature-events/homecoming.
Saturday
Homecoming Vandal Parade — 9:30 a.m. Main St., Moscow. Students, community members and alumni will show school spirit before the Homecoming football game later Saturday evening. uidaho.edu/events/signature-events/homecoming.
‘Met Live: Les Contes d’Hoffman’ — 10 a.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20 adult, $15 student. This opera features French tenor Benjamin Bernheim as a tormented poet. kenworthypac.square.site.
Companion Animal Remembrance — 10 a.m. Elson S. Floyd Cultural Center, 405 SE Spokane St., Pullman. The Washington State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital is honoring animal companions who have passed away with a ribbon memorial garden. hospital.vetmed.wsu.edu.
‘The Substance’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. This body-horror comedy looks into the life of a fading celebrity who decides to take a peculiar substance that creates a younger, better version of themselves. kenworthypac.square.site.
Sunday
Animal Blessing — 9:30 a.m. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church of Moscow, 111 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. In honor of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and the environment, St. Mark’s vicar will offer a special blessing to animal companions of all shapes and sizes after the Sunday worship service. stmarkschurchmoscow.org.
Taste of PCEI — 12-3 p.m. Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Dr., Moscow. Enjoy the free family fall festival including live music, nature crafts, cider tasting, animal exhibits and more. pcei.org.
Mozart 25 — 3 p.m. University of Idaho Admin Auditorium, Moscow. The Washington Idaho Symphony is beginning its 53 season with classics like Symphony no. 25 by Wolfgang Mozart, Serenade for String Orchestra by Edward Elgar and more. wa-idsymphony.org.
‘Dancing Plague + Skerries’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $10. The haunting live performance will likely make the audience want to do some dancing of their own. kenworthypac.square.site.
‘The Substance’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. This body-horror comedy looks into the life of a fading celebrity who decides to take a peculiar substance that creates a younger, better version of themselves. kenworthypac.square.site. ‘The Substance’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy PerformingArts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. This body-horror comedy looks into the life of a fading celebrity who decides to take a peculiar substance that creates a younger, better version of themselves. kenworthypac.square.site.