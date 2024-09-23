Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Today

Autumn Festival — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Brush Creek Farms, 1264 Brush Creek Road, Deary. Free entry, cost for activities varies. Food, crafts, demonstrations, pumpkin patch, hayrides, horseback rides, live music at 1:30 p.m. Also Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. bit.ly/3BIROzy.

Palouse Area Modelers Show — 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: $10 contest fees for unlimited entries; youth 16 and younger entry is free; general admission is free.Scale model show and contest presented by International Plastic Modelers’ Society/Palouse Area Modelers. facebook.com/palouseareamodelers.

Prichard Art Gallery construction tours — 9 a.m. to noon, Prichard Art Gallery, 118 E. Fourth St., Moscow. First look at the new home for the University of Idaho art gallery, retail shopping, event and conferencing space.

Homecoming Vandal Parade — 9:30 a.m. Main St., Moscow. Students, community members and alumni will show school spirit before the Homecoming football game later Saturday evening. uidaho.edu/events/signature-events/homecoming.

‘Met Live: Les Contes d’Hoffman’ — 10 a.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20 adult, $15 student. This opera features French tenor Benjamin Bernheim as a tormented poet. kenworthypac.square.site.

Companion Animal Remembrance — 10 a.m. Elson S. Floyd Cultural Center, 405 SE Spokane St., Pullman. The Washington State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital is honoring animal companions who have passed away with a ribbon memorial garden. hospital.vetmed.wsu.edu.

Preston’s Pumpkin Patch opening weekend & craft fair — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Preston’s Pumpkin Patch, 110 W. Walker Road, Viola. Pick pumpkins and shop local crafts and food vendors. Continues Sunday. Admission is free. bit.ly/3zMDtSa.

U-pick pumpkin sale — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. WSU Eggert Family Organic Farm, Animal Sciences Road, Pullman. Final day of pumpkin sale. Pumpkins are prepriced and can be purchased after picking on site. Cards are preferred for purchase of produce. Cider, doughnuts and pumpkin pie purchases can be made using cash, check or Venmo. bit.ly/3XW7mYx.

Fall Fest — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Buck Canyon Barn, 39802 State Highway 195, Colfax. Annual fall fest featuring pumpkins, vendors, live music, kids’ activities and food. Continues Sunday. bit.ly/4gS4mow.

‘A Planetary Collage’ — 1-3 p.m. Carrie James Gallery, 213 N. Main St., Colfax. The gallery will be showing a new exhibit, “A Planetary Collage: Lost Islands and Impossible Landscapes” by Timothy C. Ely, available during regular hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday until Nov. 23.

Homeownership Resource Fair — 1-4 p.m. The Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW. State St., Pullman. The fair will give those interested in homeownership information and resources. gladishcommunity.org.

Feral Anthem, Jacob Jones, Bill LaVoie — 6 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5 to $10 suggested donation. Spokane-based singer-songwriter and Palouse-based Jacob Jones and Bill LaVoie.

‘The Substance’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. This body-horror comedy looks into the life of a fading celebrity who decides to take a peculiar substance that creates a younger, better version of themselves. kenworthypac.square.site.

Sunday