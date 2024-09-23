Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Today
Autumn Festival — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Brush Creek Farms, 1264 Brush Creek Road, Deary. Free entry, cost for activities varies. Food, crafts, demonstrations, pumpkin patch, hayrides, horseback rides, live music at 1:30 p.m. Also Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. bit.ly/3BIROzy.
Palouse Area Modelers Show — 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: $10 contest fees for unlimited entries; youth 16 and younger entry is free; general admission is free.Scale model show and contest presented by International Plastic Modelers’ Society/Palouse Area Modelers. facebook.com/palouseareamodelers.
Prichard Art Gallery construction tours — 9 a.m. to noon, Prichard Art Gallery, 118 E. Fourth St., Moscow. First look at the new home for the University of Idaho art gallery, retail shopping, event and conferencing space.
Homecoming Vandal Parade — 9:30 a.m. Main St., Moscow. Students, community members and alumni will show school spirit before the Homecoming football game later Saturday evening. uidaho.edu/events/signature-events/homecoming.
‘Met Live: Les Contes d’Hoffman’ — 10 a.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20 adult, $15 student. This opera features French tenor Benjamin Bernheim as a tormented poet. kenworthypac.square.site.
Companion Animal Remembrance — 10 a.m. Elson S. Floyd Cultural Center, 405 SE Spokane St., Pullman. The Washington State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital is honoring animal companions who have passed away with a ribbon memorial garden. hospital.vetmed.wsu.edu.
Preston’s Pumpkin Patch opening weekend & craft fair — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Preston’s Pumpkin Patch, 110 W. Walker Road, Viola. Pick pumpkins and shop local crafts and food vendors. Continues Sunday. Admission is free. bit.ly/3zMDtSa.
U-pick pumpkin sale — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. WSU Eggert Family Organic Farm, Animal Sciences Road, Pullman. Final day of pumpkin sale. Pumpkins are prepriced and can be purchased after picking on site. Cards are preferred for purchase of produce. Cider, doughnuts and pumpkin pie purchases can be made using cash, check or Venmo. bit.ly/3XW7mYx.
Fall Fest — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Buck Canyon Barn, 39802 State Highway 195, Colfax. Annual fall fest featuring pumpkins, vendors, live music, kids’ activities and food. Continues Sunday. bit.ly/4gS4mow.
‘A Planetary Collage’ — 1-3 p.m. Carrie James Gallery, 213 N. Main St., Colfax. The gallery will be showing a new exhibit, “A Planetary Collage: Lost Islands and Impossible Landscapes” by Timothy C. Ely, available during regular hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday until Nov. 23.
Homeownership Resource Fair — 1-4 p.m. The Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW. State St., Pullman. The fair will give those interested in homeownership information and resources. gladishcommunity.org.
Feral Anthem, Jacob Jones, Bill LaVoie — 6 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5 to $10 suggested donation. Spokane-based singer-songwriter and Palouse-based Jacob Jones and Bill LaVoie.
‘The Substance’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. This body-horror comedy looks into the life of a fading celebrity who decides to take a peculiar substance that creates a younger, better version of themselves. kenworthypac.square.site.
Sunday
Animal Blessing — 9:30 a.m. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church of Moscow, 111 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. In honor of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and the environment, St. Mark’s vicar will offer a special blessing to animal companions of all shapes and sizes after the Sunday worship service. stmarkschurchmoscow.org.
Free Thinkers of the Palouse — 11:30 a.m. Inland Oasis, 730 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Final meeting of the year. Skeptics, humanists, atheists and agnostics discuss current events and philosophical issues. All are welcome. palousefreethinkers.org.
Taste of PCEI — 12-3 p.m. Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Dr., Moscow. Enjoy the free family fall festival including live music, nature crafts, cider tasting, animal exhibits and more. pcei.org.
Meet the Artist Reception — 1-3 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Pkwy, Uniontown. A special chance to meet Washington photographer John Clement showing his work “Celebrating Palouse Country.” artisanbarn.org.
‘Mozart 25’ — 3 p.m. University of Idaho Admin Auditorium, Moscow. The Washington Idaho Symphony is beginning its 53 season with classics like Symphony no. 25 by Wolfgang Mozart, Serenade for String Orchestra by Edward Elgar and more. wa-idsymphony.org.
‘Mayan Archeoastronomy’ — 5 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5, cash or check. Mayan myths and early science intertwined in this show, preceded by a quick sky tour of monthly night skies given by a live docent. physics.wsu.edu/about/planetarium.
‘Dancing Plague + Skerries’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $10. The haunting live performance will likely make the audience want to do some dancing of their own. kenworthypac.square.site.
‘The Substance’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. This body-horror comedy looks into the life of a fading celebrity who decides to take a peculiar substance that creates a younger, better version of themselves. kenworthypac.square.site. ‘The Substance’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy PerformingArts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. This body-horror comedy looks into the life of a fading celebrity who decides to take a peculiar substance that creates a younger, better version of themselves. kenworthypac.square.site.
Monday
Rotary lunch: ‘Shapeshifting Idaho’ — 12:30 p.m. Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Earl Bennett will present, “Shapeshifting Idaho: Lincoln made Idaho, Cleveland saved it, but many others tried to change it.” Come at 11:45 a.m. for lunch. All are welcome. bennett@uidaho.edu.
League of Women Voters Moscow Candidate Forum Day One — 7 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Candidate forum in contested county races, including sheriff and county commissioner. Send questions in advance to moscow.league.questions2@gmail.com.
Tuesday
‘La passion de Dodin Bouffant’ (‘The Taste of Things’) — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5. This Palouse French Film Festival film tells the story of Eugenie, an esteemed cook, and Dodin – the fine gourmet chef she has been working for over the last 20 years. PG-13. kenworthypac.square.site.
League of Women Voters Moscow Candidate Forum Day Two — 7 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Candidate forum in contested District 6 state legislature races. Send questions in advance to moscow.league.questions2@gmail.com.
Wednesday
Ukulele Sing Along — 7 p.m. Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Music provided, all skill levels welcome. bit.ly/3zXr3qF.