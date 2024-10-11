Sections
Local NewsOctober 10, 2024

Event calendar: Get Out and Do It

Thursday

BookTalk “Finding Chief Kamiakin: The Life and Legacy of a Northwest Patriot” — 6:30 p.m. Kamiak Elementary School Library, 1400 NW. Terre View Dr., Pullman. Local author Richard D. Scheuerman will talk about his book and Chief Kamiakin’s historical significance to the region. pullmandepot.org.

“Napoleon Dynamite” — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $15. Inland North Waste presents the special 20th anniversary screening of the Idaho-based classic film. Part of the proceeds will go toward the Reels for Meals event, helping fund school lunch debt in the Moscow School District. kenworthypac.square.site.

Friday

Ally Fraser — 5:30-7 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Pullman’s songwriter Ally Fraser will play acoustic covers from many genres as well as her own music. owc-moscow.com.

League of Women Voters Moscow Candidate Forum — 6 p.m. Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Candidates for the Washington State House District 9 Position 1 including incumbent Mary Dye and challenger Patrick Miller. LWVPullman.org.

“The Little Shop of Horrors” — 7:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $10. The Haunted Lodge presents the classic film featuring a florist who finds his chance for success and romance with the help of a giant man-eating plant who demands to be fed. kenworthypac.square.site.

Saturday

“Interview with the Vampire” — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. The 30th anniversary screening showcases a 200-year-old vampire who tells his life story to a young reporter. kenworthypac.square.site.

Sunday

Repair Cafe — 1-4 p.m. 1912 Center 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Volunteers will help visitors repair books, clothing, textiles, jewelry, appliances and more at the free event. repaircafe.org/en.

“Dial M for Murder” — 4 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $6. Part of the Kenworthy’s Cinema Classics series, the film features a former tennis star who arranges the murder of his wife. kenworthypac.square.site.

Evan Heckman — 6-7:30 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S Main St., Moscow. Moscow’s indie pop musician will play followed by Allison Anders and Corey Oglesby. owc-moscow.com.

Ultimate Movie Trivia — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $10. Prove your movie knowledge to be crowned the ultimate movie trivia champion for gift card prizes to many local businesses. kenworthypac.square.site.

