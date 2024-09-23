Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Today

Fire Prevention Week Event — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walmart parking lot, 1690 SE Harvest Dr., Pullman. The City of Pullman Fire Department and National Fire Protection Association are teaming up to provide fire education to the community. pullman-wa.gov.

Fall Vintage and Handmade Fair — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Beasley Coliseum, 925 NE. North Fairway Rd., Pullman. Pick out one of a kind items from local artists including jewelry, pottery, textiles, artwork, home decor and other vintage pieces. dlg-events.com.

Family Friendly Activity & Community Perspectives Tour — 10:30 a.m. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. “The Art of Food,” a family-friendly activity with stories and hands-on art about cooking, gardening and culture is from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Starting at 11 a.m., dietitian Marissa Collier will provide a Community Perspectives Tour of selected artworks to explore food through nutrition and culture.

Fall Apple Festival — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Virgil Phillips Farm County Park, U.S. Highway 95, Moscow. Apple cider pressing, apple tasting hosted by Steury Orchards, music by Beargrass and Al Chidester, art activities, horse wagon rides, Washington State University Raptor Club, insect table, face painting and more. friendsofphillipsfarm.weebly.com.

College Rodeo — Noon, Palouse Empire Fairgrounds, Fair Grounds Rd., Colfax. The University of Idaho rodeo club is bringing back the show for the first time in 13 years. uidaho.edu/events.

Beer, Bratz & Band — 5-10 p.m. Genesee Community Firehall. Cost: $25 adults, $10 children 12 and younger. Homemade brats, chips, cookies, beer, wine, pop, dessert raffle and kids corner. Music by the Jon and Rand Band.

‘Interview with the Vampire’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. The 30th anniversary screening showcases a 200-year-old vampire who tells his life story to a young reporter. kenworthypac.square.site.

Sunday

Fall Festival at Lael — 1 p.m. 1181 White Pine Flats Road, Troy. Music by Frogtown, Will Fontaine, The Moscow Mules and The Chelseas. Cider presses, hay rides, kids’ activities, games, costume contests, parade, auction and more. Food and drinks available for purchase.

Repair Cafe — 1-4 p.m. 1912 Center 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Volunteers will help visitors repair books, clothing, textiles, jewelry, appliances and more at the free event. repaircafe.org/en.