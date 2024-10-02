Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Today
Fire Prevention Week Event — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walmart parking lot, 1690 SE Harvest Dr., Pullman. The City of Pullman Fire Department and National Fire Protection Association are teaming up to provide fire education to the community. pullman-wa.gov.
Fall Vintage and Handmade Fair — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Beasley Coliseum, 925 NE. North Fairway Rd., Pullman. Pick out one of a kind items from local artists including jewelry, pottery, textiles, artwork, home decor and other vintage pieces. dlg-events.com.
Family Friendly Activity & Community Perspectives Tour — 10:30 a.m. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. “The Art of Food,” a family-friendly activity with stories and hands-on art about cooking, gardening and culture is from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Starting at 11 a.m., dietitian Marissa Collier will provide a Community Perspectives Tour of selected artworks to explore food through nutrition and culture.
Fall Apple Festival — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Virgil Phillips Farm County Park, U.S. Highway 95, Moscow. Apple cider pressing, apple tasting hosted by Steury Orchards, music by Beargrass and Al Chidester, art activities, horse wagon rides, Washington State University Raptor Club, insect table, face painting and more. friendsofphillipsfarm.weebly.com.
College Rodeo — Noon, Palouse Empire Fairgrounds, Fair Grounds Rd., Colfax. The University of Idaho rodeo club is bringing back the show for the first time in 13 years. uidaho.edu/events.
Beer, Bratz & Band — 5-10 p.m. Genesee Community Firehall. Cost: $25 adults, $10 children 12 and younger. Homemade brats, chips, cookies, beer, wine, pop, dessert raffle and kids corner. Music by the Jon and Rand Band.
‘Interview with the Vampire’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. The 30th anniversary screening showcases a 200-year-old vampire who tells his life story to a young reporter. kenworthypac.square.site.
Sunday
Fall Festival at Lael — 1 p.m. 1181 White Pine Flats Road, Troy. Music by Frogtown, Will Fontaine, The Moscow Mules and The Chelseas. Cider presses, hay rides, kids’ activities, games, costume contests, parade, auction and more. Food and drinks available for purchase.
Repair Cafe — 1-4 p.m. 1912 Center 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Volunteers will help visitors repair books, clothing, textiles, jewelry, appliances and more at the free event. repaircafe.org/en.
‘Dial M for Murder’ — 4 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $6. Part of the Kenworthy’s Cinema Classics series, the film features a former tennis star who arranges the murder of his wife. Kenworthypac.square.site.
‘Selected Shorts’ — 5 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. Cost: $5 (cash or check). A collection of short, fulldome videos in this show, preceded by a quick sky tour of monthly night skies given by a live docent. physics.wsu.edu/about/planetarium.
Evan Heckman — 6-7:30 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S Main St., Moscow. Moscow’s indie pop musician will play followed by Allison Anders and Corey Oglesby. owc-moscow.com.
‘Ultimate Movie Trivia’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $10. Prove your movie knowledge to be crowned the ultimate movie trivia champion for gift card prizes to many local businesses. kenworthypac.square.site.
Monday
‘Fancy Dance’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. Following her sister’s disappearance, a Native American hustler kidnaps her niece from the child’s white grandparents and sets out for the state powwow in hopes of keeping what is left of their family intact. R. kenworthypac.square.site.
Tuesday
‘Le Tableau Vole’ (‘Auction’) — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5. An auctioneer at the famous Scottie’s auction house receives a letter stating that a painting by Egon Schiele has been discovered in Mulhouse at the home of a young worker. Not rated. kenworthypac.square.site.
Priya Fielding-Singh — 7 p.m. CUB Senior Ballroom, 1500 Glenn Terrell Mall, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Priya Fielding-Singh, author of “How the Other Half Eats: The Untold Story of Food and Inequity in America,” will give a lecture followed by a book signing. Talk will also be streamed at youtube.com/live/stt-0bZIQ9k.
Wednesday
‘What the Constitution Means to Me — Excerpts and Experiences’ — Noon, 1912 Center Lecompte Auditorium, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. University of Idaho head of acting and performance Kelly Eviston-Quinnett will speak. my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow.
Hannah Martian — 6 p.m. Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Launch of Hannah Martian’s debut novel, “Long Time Gone.” hannahmartian.com.
‘Killer Klowns from Outer Space’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8. Aliens who look like clowns come from outer space and terrorize a small town. PG-13. kenworthypac.square.site.