Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It

Today

Yard Sale — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Moscow Eagles Lodge, 123 N Main St., Moscow. All proceeds from the yard sale fundraiser will go toward the Christmas for kids program.

Critters in the River — 9-11 a.m. Koppel Farm, corner of SE Derby St. and SE Professional Mall Blvd., Pullman. The Palouse Conservation District is inviting children of all ages to explore macroinvertebrates living in the South Fork of the Palouse River. palousecd.org.

Friends of the Moscow Library Fall Book Sale — 9 :30 a.m. Latah County Fair & Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Books, DVDs and CDs for sale, with most items less than $2.50. Last two hours will be a “two buck bag sale”; please bring your own bag.

Barkinglot Party — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Whitman County Humane Society, 1340 Old Moscow Rd., Pullman. Kitten adoption: $95. Adult cat adoption: $45. Adult dog adoption: $100. Local humane society will showcase adoptable animals while offering fun activities and featuring local vendors. whitmanpets.org.

‘Camelot’ — 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 118 Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $32. View the Regional Theatre of the Palouse’s newest production. While building a kingdom, young King Arthur’s ideals are tested when his queen falls in love with a young knight. rtoptheatre.org.

Fall Carnival — 2-6 p.m. ICCU Arena Plaza, 900 Stadium Dr., Moscow. Family friendly games, prizes, food, soda and more can be enjoyed during the event hosted by the Soourner’s Alliance.

Mariachi Symphony Herencia Concert — 2 p.m. Bryan Hall Theater, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. Liones del Monte, led by president Daniela Alpire, includes performances by Mareanne Silva and José Iñiguez, accompanied by the WSU Orchestra and Mariachi Liones del Monte in a blend of symphonic and mariachi music. events.wsu.edu/event/wsu-mariachi-leones-del-monte.

Rockin’ the Ridge — 4 p.m. Burnt Ridge Bed and Breakfast, 1070 Burnt Ridge Road, Troy. Jim Boland, HWY 99 and Wildgrass will perform. Food vendors, beer and wine will be available. Bring nonperishable items to donate. Family friendly and leashed pet friendly, with overnight camping available.

‘Strange Darling’ — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S Main St., Moscow. Cost: $8 adults. This indie thriller is full of twists and turns when a one-night stand spirals into a serial killing murder spree. kenworthy.org.

Old Time Contra Dance — 7:30 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: $8 general, $5 new dancers, free for kids. Palouse Folklore Society’s monthly community dance, with music by Reel friends. Dance lessons start at 7:30 p.m., band starts at 8 p.m. palousefolk.org.

Sunday

