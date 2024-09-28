PLAYA VISTA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today revealed that two of the year’s most highly anticipated films “Moana 2” and “Mufasa: The Lion King” will play across the IMAX global network later this year in partnership with The Walt Disney Studios.

Disney Animation’s “Moana 2” is the long-awaited sequel to the 2016 smash hit which arrives in the IMAX global network on November 27. Then beginning December 20, “Mufasa: The Lion King” will rule IMAX screens worldwide. The exciting prequel follows 2019’s groundbreaking “The Lion King,” which earned $63 million in IMAX globally.

Today, The Walt Disney Studios released a new poster and a brand-new TV spot for “Moana 2.” The spot highlights the new, big screen adventure for Moana and Maui and features a snippet of an all-new song from the film, “We’re Back.” The epic animated film opens in IMAX worldwide on November 27.

“‘Moana 2’ and ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ grow the legacy of two globally beloved franchises and further strengthen a very promising year-end slate for IMAX,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. “Disney continues to do a wonderful job of delivering its iconic storytelling through the IMAX Experience, and we’re excited to work with our longstanding partners at the studio to bring these films to audiences worldwide.”

“We couldn’t be more excited that audiences around the world will be able to experience the joy and wonder of both these films on IMAX’s amazing screens,” commented Tony Chambers, EVP, Theatrical Distribution, The Walt Disney Studios.

About “Moana 2” Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical “Moana 2” reunites Moana (voice of Auli‘i Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

The voice cast also includes Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, Hualālai Chung, David Fane, Rose Matafeo, Awhimai Fraser, Gerald Ramsey, and Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda, who lends her voice to Moana’s adoring and adorable little sister, Simea. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, “Moana 2” features music by Grammy ® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa‘i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. Jared Bush and Miller are writing the film, which is executive produced by Jennifer Lee, Bush and Johnson.

About “Mufasa: The Lion King” Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, “Mufasa: The Lion King” from Walt Disney Animation Studios enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

The film features an all-star roster of talent, including Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., John Kani, Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Anika Noni Rose, Keith David, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Blue Ivy Carter, Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, Dominique Jennings and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. Blending live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery, the all-new feature film is directed by Barry Jenkins, produced by Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and executive produced by Peter Tobyansen. Featuring songs by award-winning songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Mufasa: The Lion King” opens only in theaters on December 20.

