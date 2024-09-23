SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR), a leading cloud network equipment provider, is embroiled in a class-action lawsuit alleging that the company misled investors about its financial outlook and waning customer demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawsuit was triggered by the company’s disclosures on January 31, 2024, when Extreme Networks’ stock nosedived by over 18% following the release of disappointing Q2 2024 financial results. The company further projected year-over-year revenue declines of up to 37% for Q3 and 24% for Q4, heightening investor anxiety.

Filed in the Northern District of California federal court, the lawsuit centers on Extreme Networks’ “backlog” metric, which is supposed to indicate client demand and expected revenue. Plaintiffs argue that the company exaggerated the strength of its backlog, concealing a drop in organic demand.

The complaint alleges that executives at Extreme Networks consistently issued misleading statements about the company’s financial health, claiming robust demand and a growing backlog. However, the lawsuit asserts that these statements were deceptive, as customers were reportedly over-ordering to avoid shortages and due to limited alternative sourcing options.