Pursuant to its existing normal course issuer bid, Fairfax sought and received approval from the TSX to purchase up to 2,341,564 Subordinate Voting Shares, 751,034 Series C Shares, 178,415 Series D Shares, 543,613 Series E Shares, 175,309 Series F Shares, 771,984 Series G Shares, 228,015 Series H Shares, 1,042,010 Series I Shares, 157,989 Series J Shares, 950,000 Series K Shares and 919,600 Series M Shares. Under its existing normal course issuer bid, Fairfax has purchased 925,307 of its Subordinate Voting Shares, which included Subordinate Voting Shares reserved for share-based payment awards, through open market purchases on the TSX during the last twelve months at a volume weighted average price per share of Cdn.$1,466.90. Fairfax has not purchased any Preferred Shares under its existing normal course issuer bid.

Fairfax also announces that it has entered into an automatic share purchase plan (the “ASPP”) with a designated broker to allow for the purchase of its Subordinate Voting Shares and each series of its Preferred Shares under the NCIB at times when Fairfax normally would not be active in the market due to applicable regulatory restrictions or internal trading black-out periods. Before the commencement of any particular internal trading black-out period, Fairfax may, but is not required to, instruct its designated broker to make purchases of Subordinate Voting Shares and/or Preferred Shares under the NCIB during the ensuing black-out period in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. Such purchases will be determined by the broker in its sole discretion based on parameters established by Fairfax prior to commencement of the applicable black-out period in accordance with the terms of the ASPP and applicable TSX rules. Outside of these black-out periods, Subordinate Voting Shares and Preferred Shares will be purchasable by Fairfax at its discretion under its NCIB.

The ASPP is effective as of September 30, 2024 and will terminate on the earliest of the date on which: (a) the maximum annual purchase limit in respect of the Subordinate Voting Shares and each series of Preferred Shares under the NCIB has been reached; (b) the NCIB expires; or (c) Fairfax terminates the ASPP in accordance with its terms. The ASPP constitutes an “automatic securities purchase plan” under applicable Canadian securities laws.

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.