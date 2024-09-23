Fake blood, real stakes

“Blood” dripped on the floor of the Latah County Fairgrounds Depot on Saturday as people with bleeding head lacerations, gaping leg wounds and scraped arms limped inside.

Volunteers scrambled to treat them so they could be stable until the ambulance arrived.

“I need to apply a tourniquet,” Jason Stooks said to a young man with a bleeding leg.

Stooks is a real certified EMT. Fortunately, the “patient” he was treating was not actually injured.

A group of people volunteered to act as victims in an emergency simulation so that people like Stooks can be prepared in case of a real natural disaster.

Stooks is a member of the local Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) that organized the simulation.

CERT is made of volunteers who are trained to assist in emergency situations when needed. There is a Latah County CERT chapter, and Kevin Owens is working on creating a Whitman County chapter.

Owens said Saturday’s event was meant to simulate the aftermath of a severe windstorm. The situation was that 70-mph winds have blown down trees, caused car wrecks and knocked out the power, he said.

First responders have not arrived on scene yet, so it is up to CERT to create a triage center for patients to be treated. Once they were treated, patients rested on cots provided by the Red Cross until the ambulances arrived.