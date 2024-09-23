Federal judge dismisses challenge to Idaho voter ID requirements

A federal district court judge Tuesday upheld a law amending Idaho’s voter registration and identification requirements — which included eliminating student ID as a valid form of identification.

Idaho U.S. District Court Judge Amanda Brailsford wrote in a decision released Wednesday that the requirements under the challenged 2023 laws do not create a severe burden for voters. The student-led organization March For Our Lives Idaho and Idaho Alliance for Retired Americans in 2023 sued Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane, arguing the new requirements under HB 340 and HB 124 were unconstitutional.

The groups wrote in the challenge that the laws “make it dramatically harder for many eligible Idaho citizens to register and vote, by sharply restricting the forms of identification that may be used.”

Brailsford in her decision disagreed, and ruled to dismiss the lawsuit in favor of McGrane.

“Students, like all other voters, may choose among an Idaho driver license, a United States passport or identification card, a tribal identification card, a concealed weapon permit, or a no-fee identification card,” Brailsford wrote in the decision. “While it may be easier for students to register to vote or to vote using their student identification card, ‘it does not automatically follow’ that not allowing them to use these cards imposes a ‘material requirement’ on their right to vote on account of their age.”