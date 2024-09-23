TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Cboe Canada Inc. (“Cboe Canada”) is excited to announce the launch of a new ETF from Fidelity Investments Canada ULC (“Fidelity”). Fidelity Equity Premium Yield ETF is now trading on Cboe Canada under the symbol FEPY, with a U.S. dollar purchase option available under the symbol FEPY.U.

The new ETF seeks to offer both long-term capital growth and regular distributions by investing primarily in U.S. listed companies with market capitalizations generally similar to those of companies in the S&P 500 Index or Russell 1000 Index. A derivatives-based options strategy built into the fund aims to enhance cash flow and mitigate overall portfolio volatility.

"We're excited to add Fidelity Equity Premium Yield ETF to our extensive lineup of ETFs," said Andrew Clee, Vice President, Product, Fidelity Investments Canada. "It's designed to provide an option for investors who are seeking to enhance their cash flow and potentially achieve long-term growth, while mitigating market volatility. We’re proud to once again work with Cboe Canada to expand investor access to ETFs."

FEPY is now trading alongside 26 Fidelity ETFs already listed on Cboe Canada. Investors can trade units of all Fidelity ETFs through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers.

Rob Marrocco, Global Head of ETF Listings at Cboe, said: "From creating the first U.S.-listed options to pioneering derivative indices and innovative products that provide options exposure, Cboe has led the derivatives market for over 50 years. It’s no surprise that we remain the leading exchange for ETFs that incorporate options. Fidelity an influential force in the Canadian ETF market, and we’re thrilled to help them bring these innovative solutions to market, so that more investors can access the utility that options offer."

Cboe Canada is home to ETFs from Canada’s largest ETF issuers, Canadian Depositary Receipts (CDRs), and some of the most innovative Canadian and international growth companies. Cboe consistently facilitates 15% of all volume traded in Canadian listed securities. Click here for a complete view of all Cboe-listed securities.

About Cboe Canada

Cboe Canada is Canada’s Tier 1 stock exchange providing a best-in-class listing experience for issuers that are shaping the economies of tomorrow. Fully operational since 2015, Cboe Canada lists investment products and companies seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

Cboe Canada is part of the Cboe Global Markets network, leveraging deep international expertise, industry-leading market intelligence and technology, and unparalleled service to deliver what stakeholders and the world need now, and for the future.

Cboe Canada powers ETF Market Canada, a user-friendly platform providing investors and advisors with one-stop access to ETF research and analysis. Real-time, institutional-grade data allows users to compare, contrast, and explore the entire universe of 1,200+ Canadian ETFs, free of charge.

Connect with Cboe Canada: Website | LinkedIn | X | Instagram | Facebook

About Fidelity Investments Canada