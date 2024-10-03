Sections
October 3, 2024
First frost of season expected to hit region this morning
Lewiston Tribune

Cover your tomatoes and other garden plants: The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory starting early this morning for parts of north central Idaho and southeastern Washington — the first of the fall season for many locations.

According to the details of the advisory that starts at 1 a.m. Thursday and expires at 8 a.m., temperatures could drop to 32 degrees, putting frost-sensitive plants and crops in danger. The alert area includes the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, much of the Palouse and Clearwater Valley and the southern portions of Nez Perce and Lewis counties. It includes the towns of Lapwai, Culdesac, Peck, Kamiah, Winchester, Colfax, Pullman, Uniontown, Genesee, Craigmont, Nezperce and Potlatch.

