ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND), the leading high-growth retailer specializing in hard-surface flooring for homeowners and professionals, has announced the grand openings of four new stores across the U.S. The new locations include North Kansas City, Missouri; Austell-Mableton, Georgia; Turnersville, New Jersey; and Davie, Florida. Each new store will offer homeowners and professionals a broad selection of tile, wood, natural stone, and other hard-surface flooring products, all in stock and ready to go.

“2024 has been a year of tremendous growth for Floor & Decor across the nation, and we’re thrilled to open our doors to four new locations today,” said Wendy Martin, Floor & Decor’s Chief Marketing Officer. “For more than two decades, Floor & Decor has had the opportunity to serve professionals and homeowners throughout the nation, and we are excited to expand our footprint even further. We look forward to welcoming our newest neighbors into our stores and making their renovation journeys easier, inspired and more affordable.”

In celebration of the grand openings, Floor & Decor will host a ribbon-cutting and light refreshments, along with PRO networking events with the chance to win incredible prizes, a $5,000 floor makeover sweepstakes, and a local community event at each new store location.

Calling All PROs

In appreciation of its valued builders, contractors, architects, designers, remodelers, flooring installers and realtors, Floor & Decor welcomes its Pro network to each of the new locations with a special Pro Industry Networking Event. During the events, visitors will get to meet the Pro Services Team, interact with supplier representatives, and learn about Floor & Decor’s Pro services and industry-leading Pro Premier Rewards program.

$5,000 Floor Makeover Sweepstakes*

In addition, each store will be giving away a $5,000 Floor Makeover as a part of its grand opening festivities.

Family-Friendly “Best in Town” Events and “Crack the Code” Giveaways*

Following the grand openings, each store will host a family-friendly “Best In Town” event and partner with local businesses to promote the new store location. In addition, the first 200 customers will have the opportunity to enter a five-digit code of their choice to see if they “Crack the Code” and win $100,000.

New Store Location and Opening Event Details

Davie, Florida

Location: 8944 W State Rd 84, Davie, FL 33324

Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting: October 7 at 1pm ET

Best in Town Event: October 12 at 10am ET: Ruthy’s Bakery will be onsite giving away empanadas and The Wild Mug Coffee Bar will give away free iced or hot coffee to the first 200 customers. In addition to the grand opening activities, through Floor & Decor’s Community Impact Local Grant program, the retailer will donate an in-kind contribution to the organization Rebuilding Together Broward to support their local efforts.

Pro Networking Event: October 3: RSVP here for a chance to win $10k and other great prizes like an iPad, Floor & Decor gift cards, YETI Cooler, GoPro and more.

Floor Makeover Sweepstakes: Now through December 2, 2024, customers have the chance to register to win these prizes at www.floormakeoverdavie.com .

Store Hours: Monday - Friday 6am-7pm, Saturday 8am-7pm, Sunday 10am-6pm

Phone: 954-513-4441

Austell, Georgia

Location: 1355 East-West Connector, Suite #101, Austell, GA 30106

Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting: October 2 at 12pm ET

Best in Town Event : October 5 at 10am ET: Paige’s Bistro will be onsite giving away cobblers and lemonade and WellSpa will be onsite giving away free massages and an opportunity to win a $200 gift card to the first 200 customers

Pro Networking Event: October 10: RSVP here for a chance to win a 2024 Chevrolet Colorado and other prizes including an iPad, Apple Watch, YETI Cooler, Carhartt Duffle, and more.

Floor Makeover Sweepstakes: Now through November 26, 2024, customers have the chance to register to win at www.floormakeoveraustell.com

Store Hours: Monday-Friday; 7am-8pm, Saturday 8am-7pm, Sunday 10am-6pm ET

Phone: 770-200-0097

Kansas City, Missouri