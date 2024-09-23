ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--
Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND), the leading high-growth retailer specializing in hard-surface flooring for homeowners and professionals, has announced the grand openings of four new stores across the U.S. The new locations include North Kansas City, Missouri; Austell-Mableton, Georgia; Turnersville, New Jersey; and Davie, Florida. Each new store will offer homeowners and professionals a broad selection of tile, wood, natural stone, and other hard-surface flooring products, all in stock and ready to go.
“2024 has been a year of tremendous growth for Floor & Decor across the nation, and we’re thrilled to open our doors to four new locations today,” said Wendy Martin, Floor & Decor’s Chief Marketing Officer. “For more than two decades, Floor & Decor has had the opportunity to serve professionals and homeowners throughout the nation, and we are excited to expand our footprint even further. We look forward to welcoming our newest neighbors into our stores and making their renovation journeys easier, inspired and more affordable.”
In celebration of the grand openings, Floor & Decor will host a ribbon-cutting and light refreshments, along with PRO networking events with the chance to win incredible prizes, a $5,000 floor makeover sweepstakes, and a local community event at each new store location.
Calling All PROs
In appreciation of its valued builders, contractors, architects, designers, remodelers, flooring installers and realtors, Floor & Decor welcomes its Pro network to each of the new locations with a special Pro Industry Networking Event. During the events, visitors will get to meet the Pro Services Team, interact with supplier representatives, and learn about Floor & Decor’s Pro services and industry-leading Pro Premier Rewards program.
$5,000 Floor Makeover Sweepstakes*
In addition, each store will be giving away a $5,000 Floor Makeover as a part of its grand opening festivities.
Family-Friendly “Best in Town” Events and “Crack the Code” Giveaways*
Following the grand openings, each store will host a family-friendly “Best In Town” event and partner with local businesses to promote the new store location. In addition, the first 200 customers will have the opportunity to enter a five-digit code of their choice to see if they “Crack the Code” and win $100,000.
New Store Location and Opening Event Details
Davie, Florida
Austell, Georgia
Kansas City, Missouri
Turnersville, New Jersey
In 2023, Floor & Decor was named to Yelp’s “Most Loved Brands” list, which honors the most loved brands on the consumer reviews platform.
For more information on Floor & Decor, please visit https://www.flooranddecor.com/ and on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/flooranddecor ).
About Floor & Decor: Founded in 2000, Atlanta-based Floor & Decor is a leading high-growth specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, operating more than 230 warehouse-format stores and five design studios across 36 states. The stores offer homeowners and professionals the industry’s broadest in-stock selection of tile, wood, natural stone, and laminate and luxury vinyl plank under one roof. In addition, Floor & Decor stocks the necessary tools, decorative materials, wall tile, and related accessories for hard-surface flooring projects. Its Low-Price Promise assures everyday low prices on all tile, wood, stone and installation products, and if you find a lower price on the same product, upon verification, Floor & Decor will honor it. Stores carry over 1 million square feet of in-stock flooring and offer free design services, as well as a dedicated pro sales team. The company directly sources products from manufacturers around the globe, which enables it to bring innovative flooring trends to its customers, at everyday low prices. Floor & Decor has locations nationwide, but each store is bolstered by a local focus that creates a store experience and mix of products that meet the needs of each market served.
