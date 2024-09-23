At first-ever Flywire Fusion event, Flywire’s momentum in solving cross-border and domestic payments challenges was on full display

More than 100 U.S. institutions are powered by the full-suite or solutions of Flywire’s Student Financial Software, which is delivering meaningful ROI

Product leaders and industry experts share strategies to improve retention, drive recruitment and optimize student financial for domestic and international students success

BOSTON and PHOENIX, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire’s ongoing commitment to its large and growing footprint of U.S. education clients was showcased this week in Phoenix, Arizona, where more than 100 leading U.S. colleges and universities came together to tackle some of the most pressing issues facing the higher education industry today, from rising tuition costs, to international student recruitment, to the looming enrollment cliff. At its inaugural conference for U.S. higher education clients, Flywire Corporation (Flywire) (Nasdaq: FLYW) a global payments enablement and software company, detailed the critical way its software and payments capabilities are unifying the student journey for international and domestic students to boost enrollment, drive retention and optimize cash flow for institutions.

Building on strengths in cross-border payments, Flywire’s full-suite solution delivers meaningful ROI

Nearly 1,000 institutions in the U.S. rely on Flywire to streamline the cross-border tuition payment experience for their international students and automate reconciliation for the finance office. Building on this momentum, Flywire has also accelerated its ability to solve some of the most challenging issues in domestic (U.S. - U.S.) payments, such as managing dynamic payment plans and past-due collections, and driving even greater value to its growing client base.

The excitement over Flywire's unique expertise in solving both international and domestic payments was a key takeaway the Flywire Fusion conference, where Rob Orgel, Flywire’s COO, unveiled a number of key ROI metrics of its Student Financial Software (SFS) platform, including:

100+ institutions in the U.S. are powered by the SFS platform and solutions, which manages billing, payments and payment plans, and past-due tuition collection from within a single platform;

620+ thousand payment plans have been activated to make education more affordable;

$276+ million has been collected in past-due tuition by institutions run on Flywire;

$55+ million has been achieved in pre-collection savings for partner institutions.

“Flywire has been critical in enhancing the payment options we can offer for the University of Connecticut’s students and families,” said Alyse Kwapien, Director of Cash Management & University Bursar, UConn. “Since partnering with Flywire in 2022 to streamline our cross-border and domestic payments, my department has been able to double the number of students enrolled in interest-free payment plans. This has not only helped drive affordability but also cut down on my team’s admin time.”

Flywire supports the entire student financial journey, from enrollment to endowment

Among the key topics discussed at Flywire Fusion was the mounting headwinds institutions are facing to do more with fewer people, time and resources, as well as the pressure to combat the looming enrollment cliff.

During the product keynote, Flywire CTO David King reiterated Flywire’s commitment to enhancing the SFS platform and rolled out a comprehensive strategy with these themes in mind, highlighting the software and payments capabilities purpose-built to support a student’s entire financial journey. Among the new product enhancements Flywire showcased include:

Flywire’s third-party invoicing solution , saving institutions time with an automated invoice-to-payment process and providing effortless tracking and reconciliation for both the institution and vendors;

Flywire’s international recruitment platform of agents , enhancing engagement between institutions, international students and education agents and streamlining application processes to help reduce impact of the enrollment cliff;

Flywire’s StudyLink solution , maximizing international application conversion rates and helping institutions pre-screen, prioritize and fast-track admissions decisions;

Flywire’s continued strength in integrations and partnerships with leading software services and ERPs, including those with PeopleSoft, Banner and Ellucian and many more.

“Institutions are under immense pressure to adapt to a shifting recruitment landscape, a tight competitive market, and with fewer resources,” said David King, Flywire CTO. “What we showcased this week reflects our commitment to helping our clients not only mitigate these pressures but stay one step ahead of them, with software and payment experiences that are purpose-built to help them at every stage of the student payment journey - from enrollment to endowment.”