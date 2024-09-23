SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (“Forge,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FRGE), a leading private market platform, announced today Forge Price™, a groundbreaking pricing model for pre-IPO venture-backed late-stage companies. This new offering will be integrated into Forge Pro and other related data products, revolutionizing how investors access and interpret private market valuations, benchmarking, and indexing.

Forge Price is a derived, indicative price calculated daily for approximately 250 pre-IPO venture-backed late-stage companies. This innovative pricing model provides a derived price per share for each company by synthesizing data from various sources, including secondary market transactions, recent funding rounds, and indications of interest on Forge.

Forge Price provides faster and more frequent pricing updates compared to other standalone sources such as primary funding round prices and mutual fund marks. This allows for more updated marking of positions, valuation of portfolios, and performance measurement in private investing. Forge believes the result is a more timely reflection of company value and price discovery, providing a potential competitive edge for private market participants.

“The Forge Price pricing model can unlock new product innovations, deliver new insights, and broaden access to a larger set of market participants,” says Howe Ng, Forge’s EVP of Innovation and Investment Solutions. “Forge Price does exactly that—it's Forge’s proprietary pricing model for private companies, and we believe it’s the missing link that has the potential to further democratize the private markets.”

Forge Price is seamlessly integrated into Forge Pro, the Company’s institutional trading platform, and Forge customers can access Forge Price historic data sets through methods including API and file-based delivery. Forge Pro equips investors with advanced analytics tools to monitor live secondary market data and execute transactions from a single, unified platform. By incorporating Forge Price, Forge Pro users will benefit from real-time, actionable insights, aimed to enhance their investment process.

Forge Price marks a significant advancement in Forge’s suite of private market offerings, providing a more up-to-date view of company price discovery and valuations. Forge Price also serves as the building block for financial product creations, including thematic baskets such as the Private Market Magnificent 7, and it is instrumental in powering Forge’s proprietary indices, such as the Forge Private Market Index and the Forge Accuidity Private Market Index. These indices are benchmarks for private market performance and are used as index-based investment strategies (like in the case of the Accuidity Megacorn Fund) to deliver low-cost, diversified exposure to venture-backed late-stage companies.

About Forge

Forge is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants. Forge Securities LLC is a registered broker-dealer and a Member of FINRA that operates an alternative trading system.

