Former Costa Rica president aims to inspire UI students

MOSCOW — The 48th president of Costa Rica encouraged the Moscow community to set lofty goals when it comes to bettering society.

Carlos Alvarado Quesada, now a professor at Tufts University, was the keynote speaker during the University of Idaho’s 77th annual Borah Symposium. The theme of this year’s symposium was “Peace and Security in the 21st Century.”

Alvarado Quesada, who served as president from 2018-22, spoke about how his small Latin America country became a world leader in several important 21st century issues like climate policies and COVID-19 mitigation.

Alvarado Quesada said he tried to live up to his grandparents’ generation, which brought universal health care to the country, abolished the country’s army and reversed deforestation in Costa Rica. The former president said he took on the burden of continuing their legacy.

“If the generation of my grandparents was capable of something said to be impossible as abolishing the armed forces, we could aim to something that appeared impossible,” he said.

During his term, that “impossible” goal was decarbonization, he said. The Costa Rican government launched a decarbonization plan in 2019 with a goal of continuing to grow the economy while cutting back on fossil fuel emissions. The plan included cutting the tax on electric vehicle importance and supporting low-carbon agricultural practices.