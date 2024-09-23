Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

Former Costa Rica president aims to inspire UI students

Alvarado Quesada visits campus to speak about his country’s climate policies and other issues during Borah Symposium

Anthony Kuipers
President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, former president of Costa Rica, takes the stage to deliver a keynote speech at the University of Idaho’s Borah Symposium on peace and security Wednesday in Moscow.
President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, former president of Costa Rica, takes the stage to deliver a keynote speech at the University of Idaho’s Borah Symposium on peace and security Wednesday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, former president of Costa Rica, shares a photo of himself and his son as one of the reasons behind his work during a keynote speech at the University of Idaho’s Borah Symposium on peace and security Wednesday in Moscow.
President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, former president of Costa Rica, shares a photo of himself and his son as one of the reasons behind his work during a keynote speech at the University of Idaho’s Borah Symposium on peace and security Wednesday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, former president of Costa Rica, delivers a keynote speech at the University of Idaho’s Borah Symposium on peace and security Wednesday in Moscow.
President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, former president of Costa Rica, delivers a keynote speech at the University of Idaho’s Borah Symposium on peace and security Wednesday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman D
President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, former president of Costa Rica, points out images and details of a slide deck as part of a keynote speech at the University of Idaho’s Borah Symposium on peace and security Wednesday in Moscow.
President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, former president of Costa Rica, points out images and details of a slide deck as part of a keynote speech at the University of Idaho’s Borah Symposium on peace and security Wednesday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Torrey Lawrence, left, University of Idaho provost and executive vice president, shakes hands with President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, former president of Costa Rica, before Quesada’s keynote address at the UI Borah Symposium on peace and security Wednesday in Moscow.
Torrey Lawrence, left, University of Idaho provost and executive vice president, shakes hands with President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, former president of Costa Rica, before Quesada’s keynote address at the UI Borah Symposium on peace and security Wednesday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, left, former president of Costa Rica, claps toward the audience as they clap for him at the end of a keynote address at the University of Idaho’s Borah Symposium on peace and security Wednesday in Moscow.
President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, left, former president of Costa Rica, claps toward the audience as they clap for him at the end of a keynote address at the University of Idaho’s Borah Symposium on peace and security Wednesday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Moscow City Council member Hailey Lewis, left, listens to a response from President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, left, former president of Costa Rica, to Lewis’ question after a keynote from Quesada at the University of Idaho’s Borah Symposium on peace and security Wednesday in Moscow.
Moscow City Council member Hailey Lewis, left, listens to a response from President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, left, former president of Costa Rica, to Lewis’ question after a keynote from Quesada at the University of Idaho’s Borah Symposium on peace and security Wednesday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Patrick Brandl Suarez, bass-baritone, performs a song by Costa Rican composer Ricardo Mora before a keynote speech from President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, former president of Costa Rica, at the UI Borah Symposium on peace and security Wednesday in Moscow. Suarez was accompanied by pianist Mario Jimenez Picado.
Patrick Brandl Suarez, bass-baritone, performs a song by Costa Rican composer Ricardo Mora before a keynote speech from President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, former president of Costa Rica, at the UI Borah Symposium on peace and security Wednesday in Moscow. Suarez was accompanied by pianist Mario Jimenez Picado.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
University of Idaho President C. Scott Green, left, and President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, former president of Costa Rica, clap for a performance by Patrick Brandl Suarez, bass-baritone, and pianist Mario Jimenez Picado, before a keynote speech from Quesada at the UI Borah Symposium on peace and security Wednesday in Moscow.
University of Idaho President C. Scott Green, left, and President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, former president of Costa Rica, clap for a performance by Patrick Brandl Suarez, bass-baritone, and pianist Mario Jimenez Picado, before a keynote speech from Quesada at the UI Borah Symposium on peace and security Wednesday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, former president of Costa Rica, delivers a keynote speech at the University of Idaho’s Borah Symposium on peace and security Wednesday in Moscow.
President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, former president of Costa Rica, delivers a keynote speech at the University of Idaho’s Borah Symposium on peace and security Wednesday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, former president of Costa Rica, delivers a keynote speech at the University of Idaho’s Borah Symposium on peace and security Wednesday in Moscow.
President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, former president of Costa Rica, delivers a keynote speech at the University of Idaho’s Borah Symposium on peace and security Wednesday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Caroline Crow, right, a University of Idaho undergraduate student, steps up to the mic to ask a question after the keynote speech by President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, left, former president of Costa Rica, at the Borah Symposium on peace and security Wednesday in Moscow.
Caroline Crow, right, a University of Idaho undergraduate student, steps up to the mic to ask a question after the keynote speech by President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, left, former president of Costa Rica, at the Borah Symposium on peace and security Wednesday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, former president of Costa Rica, delivers a keynote speech at the University of Idaho’s Borah Symposium on peace and security Wednesday in Moscow.
President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, former president of Costa Rica, delivers a keynote speech at the University of Idaho’s Borah Symposium on peace and security Wednesday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

MOSCOW — The 48th president of Costa Rica encouraged the Moscow community to set lofty goals when it comes to bettering society.

Carlos Alvarado Quesada, now a professor at Tufts University, was the keynote speaker during the University of Idaho’s 77th annual Borah Symposium. The theme of this year’s symposium was “Peace and Security in the 21st Century.”

Alvarado Quesada, who served as president from 2018-22, spoke about how his small Latin America country became a world leader in several important 21st century issues like climate policies and COVID-19 mitigation.

Alvarado Quesada said he tried to live up to his grandparents’ generation, which brought universal health care to the country, abolished the country’s army and reversed deforestation in Costa Rica. The former president said he took on the burden of continuing their legacy.

“If the generation of my grandparents was capable of something said to be impossible as abolishing the armed forces, we could aim to something that appeared impossible,” he said.

During his term, that “impossible” goal was decarbonization, he said. The Costa Rican government launched a decarbonization plan in 2019 with a goal of continuing to grow the economy while cutting back on fossil fuel emissions. The plan included cutting the tax on electric vehicle importance and supporting low-carbon agricultural practices.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

He said the effectiveness of this plan was studied by other countries, including the United States.

He also said Costa Rica helped form the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People, a coalition of countries with the goal of protecting 30% of biodiversity on land in oceans by 2030. The coalition has grown to 118 countries since 2019.

He said people also thought this coalition’s goal was impossible.

“I usually say whenever somebody tells you any of your endeavors are impossible, thank them,” he said. “They’re giving you drive, they’re giving you purpose, they’re giving you strength.”

Alvarado Quesada served during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said Costa Rica’s efforts to limit the spread of infections made it one of the world leaders in preventing COVID-19 deaths.

He said if a small country like Costa Rica with limited resources can accomplish these feats, “the sky’s the limit of what you guys can do for the world, for peace, for the planet.”

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy