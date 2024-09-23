Business Combination between Foxx Development Inc. and Acri Capital Acquisition Corporation closed on September 26, 2024

Trading of common stock and warrants of the new public company, Foxx Development Holdings Inc., commence on Nasdaq on September 27, 2024 under the ticker symbols "FOXX" and "FOXXW"

Austin, TX, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foxx Development Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FOXX), a consumer electronics and integrated Internet-of-Things (IoT) solution company catering to both retail and institutional clients, today announced the successful closing of the previously announced business combination (“the Business Combination”) between Foxx Development Inc. (“Foxx”) and Acri Capital Acquisition Corporation (“Acri”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. Acri stockholders approved the Business Combination at a special meeting held on August 27, 2024.

The post-combination company, known as Foxx Development Holdings Inc. (together with Foxx as its wholly-owned subsidiary, “Foxx Development Holdings” or the “Company”), will become a public company on September 27, 2024, with its shares of common stock and warrants expected to begin trading under the ticker symbols “FOXX” and “FOXXW”, respectively, on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Business Combination marks a significant step in the Company’s evolution, propelling the Company into the public markets as a global brand of consumer electronics and IoT solutions founded in the United States. The Business Combination will enhance Foxx Development Holdings’ ability to pursue its strategic vision of innovation, adaptability, and customer-centric design. The Company remains focused on capturing the potential of an expanding total addressable market, and plans to further expand its portfolio, making technology more accessible and intelligent.

Greg Foley, CEO of Foxx and incoming CEO of Foxx Development Holdings, commented, “Our Nasdaq listing marks a pivotal moment in our evolution. As a public company, we are poised to capitalize on new growth opportunities and scale our business globally. Our vision is centered around creating an interconnected future where technology seamlessly enhances lives—bridging the digital and physical worlds. The move into the public market enables us to accelerate our mission of delivering extraordinary consumer electronics and IoT solutions that will shape the way people engage with their surroundings. This is an exciting time for our stakeholders as we continue to build value for both our customers and investors. We are also immensely grateful to Acri’s exceptional team for their partnership and are excited to work together as we enter this new chapter.”

“Joy” Yi Hua, Chairwoman and CEO of Acri and incoming Chairwoman and CFO of Foxx Development Holdings, stated, “We are proud to have played a key role in Foxx’s journey to becoming a public company. Foxx has demonstrated remarkable operations, and I have no doubt that their relentless focus on innovation and execution will continue to drive the Company’s success in the public markets. I am excited to continue to play a role in this company’s promising growth story and to have the opportunity to continue working closely together with the Foxx team.”

EF Hutton LLC served as capital markets advisor to Acri, and Robinson & Cole LLP acted as legal counsel to Acri. VCL Law LLP served as legal counsel to Foxx. International Elite Capital acted as communications advisor for Acri.

About Foxx Development Holdings