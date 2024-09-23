Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 23, 2024

FROM THE ARCHIVES: More on the legend of the lunch-bucket bandit

Craig Clohessy Moscow-Pullman Daily News

This story was originally published in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News on Oct. 29, 2003.

The lunch-bucket bandit is alive and well. That's the word from the bandit's granddaughter, Ann.

I took a look back at the historic Troy bank robbery in my Oct. 15 column.

Ann read the column and immediately came in to share more. Because her grandfather is still alive in an area care facility, she asked that I keep his name in confidence.

I agreed, having made the same decision in the initial piece.

In July 1950, Ann's grandfather, 28 at the time, made away with more than $5,000 from the First Bank of Troy. He stuffed the money into a lunch-bucket, earning himself the unofficial title of "lunch-bucket bandit."

An interesting twist to the story came after he was captured and served his time in jail. He apparently went back to the bank and asked the manager for a loan. Believing the man had paid his debt to society, the manager granted the loan.

Apparently the bank manager wasn't as forthcoming the first time Ann's grandfather asked for a loan. Her grandfather had been in the logging business, but was down on his luck at the time. With a family to raise, he asked the bank manager for a few dollars to tide him over until he could find work.

Because he wasn't working and with no foreseeable way to pay back the money, the bank manager denied the loan.

Desperate, Ann said, her grandfather made the unfortunate decision to rob the bank.

Not exactly being a pro in the bank robbing profession, the lunch-bucket bandit was quickly apprehended.

After he got out of jail, Ann said, her grandfather stuck to the straight and narrow. He worked again for a time in the logging business, and then moved to Alaska and worked on the gas pipeline until his retirement in the 1980s.

Ann's family remains on the Palouse. They have seen articles written about the lunch bucket bandit in the distant past, but were surprised when Ann told them of the latest retelling.

"I told my grandmother about it and asked if she had seen the column," Ann said.

Apparently Ann's grandparents were later divorced, and he remarried after making the move to Alaska.

My thanks to Ann for sharing what she knew about the original incident, and what has happened in the years since.

It was good to learn that the lunch-bucket bandit earned the trust given him by the bank manager and never again used a lunch-bucket for anything but lunch.

Craig Clohessy is city editor of the Daily News. Column ideas are appreciated. He can be reached by phone at (208) 882-5561, ext. 233.

finance
