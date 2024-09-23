FROM THE ARCHIVES: More on the legend of the lunch-bucket bandit

This story was originally published in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News on Oct. 29, 2003.

The lunch-bucket bandit is alive and well. That's the word from the bandit's granddaughter, Ann.

I took a look back at the historic Troy bank robbery in my Oct. 15 column.

Ann read the column and immediately came in to share more. Because her grandfather is still alive in an area care facility, she asked that I keep his name in confidence.

I agreed, having made the same decision in the initial piece.

In July 1950, Ann's grandfather, 28 at the time, made away with more than $5,000 from the First Bank of Troy. He stuffed the money into a lunch-bucket, earning himself the unofficial title of "lunch-bucket bandit."

An interesting twist to the story came after he was captured and served his time in jail. He apparently went back to the bank and asked the manager for a loan. Believing the man had paid his debt to society, the manager granted the loan.

Apparently the bank manager wasn't as forthcoming the first time Ann's grandfather asked for a loan. Her grandfather had been in the logging business, but was down on his luck at the time. With a family to raise, he asked the bank manager for a few dollars to tide him over until he could find work.

Because he wasn't working and with no foreseeable way to pay back the money, the bank manager denied the loan.