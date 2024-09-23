Fubo Launches Multiview Beta Feature on Select Roku Devices

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a/ Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today the launch of its popular Multiview feature in beta on select Roku devices. The beta feature is expected to launch on additional Roku devices in the coming weeks.

With today’s launch, Fubo is the first virtual MVPD (vMVPD) to bring user-configurable multiviewing to Roku, America’s #1 streaming platform*. Fubo customers can select and stream up to four live channels simultaneously with Multiview beta. Multiview is fully customizable and available for all Fubo channels, unlike some multiviewing features on other streaming platforms, and particularly lends itself to live sports and news.

Fubo pioneered multiviewing when it launched Multiview on Apple TV in 2020, years ahead of other vMVPDs.

Watch a demo here. Download a GIF here.

Fubo delivers approximately 150,000 new content assets to consumers every day, both live and VOD, across sports, news and entertainment. Enabling a seamless way for consumers to customize their user experience with the most meaningful content to them, at the moment it matters, is a key component of Fubo’s product personalization strategy.

“Multiview has been one of our most loved features and we’re thrilled to expand it to Roku users,” said Isaac Josephson, senior vice president, product management, Fubo. “With Multiview and a suite of product features that enable content discovery and personalization, Fubo’s goal is to ensure fans never miss a moment of their favorite content.”

*By hours streamed (Hypothesis Group: Dec 2023)

About Fubo

With a global mission to aggregate the best in TV, including premium sports, news and entertainment content, through a single app, FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry’s current TV model. The company operates Fubo in the U.S., Canada and Spain and Molotov in France.

In the U.S., Fubo is a sports-first cable TV replacement product that aggregates more than 400 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2023). Leveraging Fubo’s proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, subscribers can engage with the content they are watching through an intuitive and personalized streaming experience. It was the first virtual MVPD to launch 4K streaming and Multiview, which it did years ahead of its peers, as well as Instant Headlines, a first-of-its-kind AI feature that generates contextual news topics as they are reported live on air.

Learn more at https://fubo.tv

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements