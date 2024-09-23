An online fundraising effort was started this past weekend to help the family of Kaylee Goncalves attend the murder trial of Bryan Kohberger, which has been moved to Boise.

The GoFundMe page says Goncalves’ family hasn’t missed any hearings or court appointments in the case, which had all been held at the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow.

The case has been shifted to Ada County because of its larger jury pool, as well as more resources and security at its courthouse. The trial is scheduled to begin June 2, 2025, and run until Aug. 29.

The fundraising page says the Goncalves family is seeking Boise accommodations for 10 people and their small pets for the three months of the trial.