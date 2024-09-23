An online fundraising effort was started this past weekend to help the family of Kaylee Goncalves attend the murder trial of Bryan Kohberger, which has been moved to Boise.
The GoFundMe page says Goncalves’ family hasn’t missed any hearings or court appointments in the case, which had all been held at the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow.
The case has been shifted to Ada County because of its larger jury pool, as well as more resources and security at its courthouse. The trial is scheduled to begin June 2, 2025, and run until Aug. 29.
The fundraising page says the Goncalves family is seeking Boise accommodations for 10 people and their small pets for the three months of the trial.
“Since this will be a huge disruption to their work and life, we also would love to raise enough money for meals, loss of work, transportation, etc.,” the online post reads.
As of Monday evening, the page had raised more than $13,000, toward a goal of $50,000.
The fundraising page can be found at bit.ly/3XEOP2N.
Kohberger is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of University of Idaho students Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He faces the death penalty if convicted.