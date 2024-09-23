JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

GRM Information Management of Rio de Janiero, Brazil was recently awarded a major multi-year document inventory management and storage deal for physical records for one of South America’s manufacturers of the world’s largest brand of soft drink. The manufacturer operates in Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Paraguay. This opportunity was the result of the manufacturer’s initiative to consolidate its records from its two Brazilian manufacturing hubs in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

The collection, which is composed primarily of Finance and Human Resources documents, will be housed in GRM’s state-of-the-art storage facility in Rio de Janeiro. Given the importance of the collection and the fact that many of the documents are governed by strict compliance laws, the manufacturer selected GRM by virtue of deeming GRM a superior combination of quality infrastructure and reliability of service. Not the lowest bidder, GRM was chosen as the best value in the market.

Avner Schneur, GRM CEO, who resides at corporate headquarters in Jersey City, NJ, states, “This is an exciting win for us. We have been building a formidable presence in South America over the course of the last decade.” Schneur goes on to say, “And, it's particularly heartening to see that many of our South America clients hire us in one region and then proactively expand the relationship across other countries. Hopefully this new relationship will follow suit.”

In addition to offering market-leading physical document storage and high-volume scanning services, all of GRM’s South American locations offer clients advanced digital solutions via sister company, VisualVault. VisualVault is a cloud-based enterprise content management platform that delivers advanced data, document and digital AI-aided (artificial intelligence), business process management (BPM) solutions via intelligent forms, workflow automation and advanced analytics suite.

About GRM

GRM Information Management is a leading provider of document storage services and information management systems. GRM delivers its clients digital solutions in cooperation with VisualVault, its sister company and cloud-based ECM platform. Serving a diverse base of industries such as healthcare, government, legal, finance and human resources, GRM delivers its clients services such as digital conversion, advanced data capture solutions, document management systems, workflow automation, legacy data archiving, compliance and governance, business process management (BPM) and advanced analytics capabilities, as well as a full suite of document storage, scanning and physical records management services.

GRM maintains offices in 15 major metros across the U.S., including Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey/New York, Philadelphia, San Antonio, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. GRM also has facilities in Lima, Peru; Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Brazil; and Bogota, Medellin and Cali, Colombia. For more information, visit GRM Information Management.

