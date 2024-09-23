NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Zeconomy, developers of AmpFi.Digital, a secure, blockchain platform for the issuance, trading, and governance of digital assets, today announced that Guggenheim Treasury Securities (“GTS”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Guggenheim Capital, LLC., has issued the first ethereum-based Digital Commercial Paper (DCP) through AmpFi.Digital. DCP has received the highest credit rating from Moody’s of P-1. $20M was issued at launch.

Tokenized Government Securities recently surpassed $2 billion in market capitalization, highlighting rising institutional interest in this asset class. With AmpFi.Digital, GTS is positioned to meet growing demand for highly rated, yield-generating assets issued via blockchain as the solution addresses key DeFi challenges like poor credit quality, high fees, and compliance issues, offering a more transparent and compliant digital asset for qualified investors.

“With tens of billions of dollars locked in DeFi and corporate treasuries, we are thrilled to partner with GTS to address a clear need for more trusted and secure blockchain solutions,” said Giacinto Cosenza, CEO at Zeconomy. “As clearly demonstrated by the ETFs approval and the growth of the tokenization space, there is a massive demand for these digital assets, and we want to enable our partners so they can be at the forefront of what could be a transformative moment in the financial industry.”

About Zeconomy

Zeconomy’s mission is to enhance the value, utility, and returns of traditional financial products through blockchain technology. With top-tier security and compliance, its platform, AmpFi.Digital, delivers asset-backed, rated digital assets built on stable instruments like T-bills and commercial paper that can be transformed into new utility, higher returns, and unique opportunities for issuers, DeFi platforms, and corporate investors. To learn more about Zeconomy, visit www.zeconomy.com

About Guggenheim Treasury Services

Guggenheim Treasury Services (GTS), is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Guggenheim Capital LLC. GTS is one of the largest and the most experienced independent asset-backed commercial paper (“ABCP”) platform managers, and one of the largest issuers (including banks) in the market. In its 27 year operating history GTS has issued and redeemed in excess of $10.3 trillion of ABCP, with no investor losses. Learn more at www.guggenheimpartners.com/services/institutional-finance.