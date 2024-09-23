Hapbee Appoints Mr. Abdulla Al Zain to Board of Directors

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNW Telbec/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB ) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), a leading provider of wellness wearable technology, is pleased to announce that Mr. Abdulla Al Zain has been appointed as an additional director on the Board effective September 16th, 2024. Mr. Al Zain succeeds Robert Dzisiak, who has served as a member of the Board since Hapbee's inception. The company thanks Mr. Dzisiak for his service.

Mr. Abdulla Al Zain brings a wealth of experience across a number of critical asset classes for Hapbee, such as hospitality, sports and financial services, particularly across Europe and the Middle East. He is the Chairman and Managing Director of Infinity Capital, a diversified global investment company; Board Member of GFH Financial Group, President of FC Cordoba and Board Member of Bapco Energies.

"Thanks to our dedicated shareholder base and leadership team, Hapbee continues to expand into new sectors and market verticals," stated Yona Shtern, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Hapbee. "I am incredibly excited about where the Company is headed for our one-of-a-kind wellness platform. In the past, Mr. Al Zain has demonstrated excellent leadership, and he has business contacts in a number of vertical markets and regions which may present tremendous opportunities for Hapbee going forward. Mr. Al Zain will be a welcomed addition to the Board of Hapbee in implementing our aggressive growth strategy which includes significant plans in the Middle East.”

With several initiatives underway, the Company expects to provide business development updates in the coming weeks.

On September 17, 2024, Hapbee granted Eight Million Two Hundred Fifty-Seven Thousand Nine Hundred Five (8,257,905) Restricted Stock Units (“RSUs”) to Consultants of which Four Million Two Hundred Eight Thousand Seventy Four (4,208,074) RSUs were issued to Officers of the Company. The RSUs will be eligible to be settled for Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company.

About Hapbee Hapbee is a digital wellness technology company that aims to help people take control of how they sleep, perform, and feel. Hapbee’s digital wellness library of Blends and Routines utilizes patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®), designed to help optimize users' sleep, productivity, recovery, and downtime. Hapbee devices and subscriptions are available for purchase at Hapbee.com and through a growing network of select distributors. You can learn more about how Hapbee works at www.hapbee.com/science.