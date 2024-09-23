HCA Healthcare, Inc. 3rd Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--
HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) announces the following Webcast:
What:
HCA Healthcare, Inc. 3Q Earnings Release Call
When:
Friday, October 25, 2024 at 9:00 am central (10:00 am eastern)
How:
Live Audio over the Internet:
https://investor.hcahealthcare.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx
Contact: Frank Morgan, 615-344-2688, Vice President, Investor Relations, frank.morgan@hcahealthcare.com
If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the web site: https://investor.hcahealthcare.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926343840/en/
CONTACT: INVESTOR CONTACT:
Frank Morgan
615-344-2688MEDIA CONTACT:
Harlow Sumerford
615-344-1851
KEYWORD: TENNESSEE UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GENERAL HEALTH HOSPITALS HEALTH PRACTICE MANAGEMENT MANAGED CARE
SOURCE: HCA Healthcare
Copyright Business Wire 2024.
PUB: 09/26/2024 04:00 PM/DISC: 09/26/2024 04:00 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926343840/en