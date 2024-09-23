Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024

HCA Healthcare, Inc. 3rd Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) announces the following Webcast:

What:

HCA Healthcare, Inc. 3Q Earnings Release Call

When:

Friday, October 25, 2024 at 9:00 am central (10:00 am eastern)

How:

Live Audio over the Internet:

https://investor.hcahealthcare.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Contact: Frank Morgan, 615-344-2688, Vice President, Investor Relations, frank.morgan@hcahealthcare.com

If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the web site: https://investor.hcahealthcare.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926343840/en/

CONTACT: INVESTOR CONTACT:

Frank Morgan



615-344-2688MEDIA CONTACT:

Harlow Sumerford

615-344-1851

KEYWORD: TENNESSEE UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GENERAL HEALTH HOSPITALS HEALTH PRACTICE MANAGEMENT MANAGED CARE

SOURCE: HCA Healthcare

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/26/2024 04:00 PM/DISC: 09/26/2024 04:00 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926343840/en


